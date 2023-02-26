Southern Charm Returning For Season 9 On Bravo

Florence Carmela

Cast of Southern CharmPhoto byJOHN VALKOS/TOMMY GARCIA/BRAVO

Loyal fans of Southern Charm will be excited to learn that season 9 is in production along with some surprising cast changes. The South Carolina cast and crew is back for another eruptive season that will reveal a world of exclusivity, money and scandal dating back through generations of families in Charleston showing how they navigate their privileged lives.

For several seasons, fans have watched as these true Southerners work, date, and party all within a small Southern town. According to Screen Rant "Southern Charm consists of the upper-class society of Charleston, South Carolina, which has opened its private gates to Bravo viewers for the past few seasons as many were given a front-row seat to Kathryn Dennis' centuries-old plantation home, Craig Conover's love of sewing, and what it is like for a trust fund baby to not lift a finger like Shep Rose."

"Since 2013, the men and women of Charleston have welcomed viewers into their lives, which showed their inner circle drama. But as viewers now know, not everything is perfect in the south. "What will Southern Charm do without shining star Kathryn Dennis?

Well, fans are going to find out when the show returns in 2023. The series, which is set in Charleston, has been through a lot of casting changes since it premiered in 2013. The biggest news might be during season 9 as Kathryn announced in January 2023 that she will not be part of the Southern Charm cast. According to US Magazine “What a wild ride it’s been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season?” the model told People in a statement at the time. “That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine.”

The season 8 cast, which consisted of Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Naomie Olindo, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers, are already feeling the change in the air.

“I’m not happy about it, honestly. I think a lot of us are really sad. I’m not really convinced. I mean, do we have a show without her?” Madison confessed during an Amazon Live! broadcast in January 2023. “No, maybe she’ll come around the corner and surprise us all. I mean, I don’t know,” taken from the US Magazine website.

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast.

