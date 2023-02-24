Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Talk About Family, 90210 Reboot And New QVC Business Venture

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Photo by ELIZABETH MESSINA

Are you a fan of Beverly Hills 90210? Well, Jennie Garth who played Kelly Taylor and her 90210 BFF Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin, are coming back to television, but it's not in the way you would think.

These two business-savvy women, who spent more than a decade acting together on “Beverly Hills 90210” started a new venture, and created their own home decor and lifestyle brand. They launched a new line of products on the QVC network. The longtime friends of 33 years just unveiled their first “BFF Collection,” featuring fluffy throws, decorative pillows and a stylish bar cart, with the popular home shopping network recently.

“We wanted to bring a bit of luxe, a bit of Beverly Hills to QVC!” Spelling, 49, enthused during a sit-down interview with The Post this week. “People want to have things in their homes that make them feel happy and special and make them feel a certain warmth,” Garth, 50, added. “I think our products feel familiar somehow“It’s because we feel familiar,” Spelling chimed in. “I think people trust us on a level because they grew up with us.” Spelling and Garth were both in their teens when they exploded into the spotlight with starring roles on “90210” back in 1990."

"For 10 years, the pair played best friends Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor on the wildly popular teen drama. Life imitated art, and the pair quickly became besties off-screen, too. They’ve now been buddies for 33 years — a rarity in the world of Hollywood, where superficial and fickle friendships abound. “I don’t have a real sister, so she’s my sister,” Spelling gushed of Garth, before admitting that they often “squabble” like siblings."

Jennie Garth now, lives in Pasadena. She is the mom of three and is almost an empty nester, with just her youngest daughter living at home. Jennie Garth shares a home with third husband, Dave Abrams. Tori Spelling currently resides in Hidden Hills, California, with her husband, Dean McDermott, their five children and almost three-dozen pets so she "can’t be too fussy about her spaces."

"And while neither of the ladies lives in Beverly Hills, they wouldn’t rule out a return to the ZIP code that made them famous in the first place, revealing they’re definitely interested in a “90210” revival. “If it was fun and done right,” Garth told The New York Post of a possible next chapter of the original series — which has received renewed attention after it began streaming on Paramount+"



“We experienced something unlike anything else together for 10 years,” Garth said of why she believes her friendship with her former co-star has stood the test of time. “We spent such concentrated time together [on set]. They were very formative years, and I don’t think a lot of other people can relate to that,” she added. "Despite their successful small-screen careers, the duo have long loved decorating and dreamed of working on a range together. “Even when we were young … in between takes we’d go to garage sales, estate sales, vintage stores, Spelling spilled." Taken from the NY Post website