Double Chocolate Caramel Brownies

Florence Carmela

Chocolate Turtle Brownies

Are you craving a chocolatey sweet, gooey treat? Well, these Chocolate Turtle Brownies are so esay to make and are truly the perfect brownie for any chocolate lover and can quickly be made for any occasion. Because of the creamy caramel and crunchy walnuts you definitely can't eat just one.

I usually have to double the recipe because they do go fast. Great as a weekend treat or for a small family get together, big celebration or work party.

This decadent brownie recipe is from the Very Best Baking website.

Ingredients

2 cups (12-ounce package) NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels, divided
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine, cut into pieces
3 large eggs
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
12 caramels
1 tablespoon milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease 13 x 9-inch baking pan

Melt 1 cup morsels and butter in large, heavy-duty saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly until smooth.

Remove from heat; stir in eggs. Add flour, sugar, baking soda and vanilla extract; stir well.

Spread batter into prepared baking pan; sprinkle with remaining morsels and walnuts.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center of browniescomes out slightly sticky.

Microwave caramels and milk in small, microwave-safe bowl on HIGH (100%) power for 1 minute; stir.

Microwave at additional 10- to 15-second intervals, stirring until melted.

Drizzle over warm brownies. Cool in pan on wire rack.

Florence Carmela

