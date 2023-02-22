Award Winning Sports Personality Deb Carson Talks Fox Sports Radio, Family And Philanthropy

Deb Carson for Fox Sports Radio Photo by Deb Carson/Instagram

Radio and television personality Deb Carson is a former national sports anchor for Fox Sports Radio. She anchored the network's National Sports Reports weekdays during The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"She was previously Co-Host of FSR's nationally syndicated morning drive show, "The Stephen A. Smith Show." Carson has been a frequent sports contributor to a variety of media outlets, including KFI's "The Bill Handel Show" and Premiere Networks' “America Now with Meghan McCain” and “America Now with Andy Dean,” for which she was named Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent at the 2012 Gracie Awards." Taken from the Players Bio website.

Deb Carson tells me about her decision to leave FOX Sports Radio "After a long period of consideration I made the decision to leave FOX Sports Radio in early 2022. I had worked so hard and was blessed to help break the gender barrier for women in sports media; but after a 15+ year network tenure at FSR, including continuing to go into the studio daily for work throughout the pandemic."

She continues "I simply needed to press pause to take some "me time" and figure out what I wanted the next steps of my path to look like." She also explains how she is spending her time now "I have loved continuing to be a guest and occasional co-host on shows and podcasts across the country, and mentoring broadcasters at various stages of their careers."

Deb Carson is also a wife and mother, and she now enjoys more time with her daughter "I have also enjoyed having a more normal schedule that allows me to have breakfast and dinner with my daughter, who's now ten, everyday and have a front-row seat for her activities"

She continues to be an outspoken supporter of a variety of children's charities, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America and P.S. I Love You Foundation, a group that fosters educational and inspirational enrichment programs for at-risk kids in the Los Angeles area.

Deb Carson also became a passionate advocate in the fight to bring awareness to and find a cure for pancreatic cancer following her father's diagnosis in 2015. She explains "I've had more time to advocate for causes dear to me, like pancreatic cancer awareness and various youth organizations."

She wore purple every day during the month of November, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and posted a daily photo captioned with #PurpleForAPurpose on her social media accounts to bring attention to the disease. She continues to be an avid supporter of Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and other groups searching to find early detection methods for the disease. Taken from the Wikipedia website.