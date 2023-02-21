Season 6 Of Selling Sunset Is Back On Netflix

Selling Sunset Cast Photo by Netflix

Reality TV fans listen up! The hit reality tv show about selling real-estate is back. Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for seasons six and seven!

The Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in the Los Angeles area (with offices in West Hollywood and Newport Beach), and follows a group of licensed agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives. The show first premiered on March 21, 2019.

According to Premiere Date News “Everyone is very excited,” an insider exclusively told Us of the news. The show’s fifth season, which wrapped last month, doesn’t yet have a release date. According to the first source, however, seasons 6 and 7 won’t start filming right away so the cast can have “a bit of a break” before heading back to work. (Source: usmagazine.com)"

"After an explosive season that saw Christine Quinn quit The Oppenheim Group and Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split over their opposing views on having kids, "Selling Sunset" will indeed be back with more drama soon. Netflix renewed the show for seasons six and seven in January, and a source told Us Weekly that the cast are "very excited" about the show's future. Here's what we know about season six so far."



"Selling Sunset" season six will welcome some newcomers to the cast, but one veteran member is leaving the real estate franchise for good. Despite Us Weekly's May report of Quinn saying she'll "absolutely" return to the show next season, Variety confirmed on Aug. 17 that she's exited the reality series entirely, meaning she will not appear in season six nor seven.

"On Aug. 4, People reported Bre Tiesi has been tapped to join seasons six and seven of "Selling Sunset." Tiesi, a model who was looking to start up a long-term career when she made the switch to real estate, gave birth to her 5-week-old son, Legendary — whom she shares with her partner, Nick Cannon — in July. Will Legendary and Cannon make any appearances on the reality show along with Tiesi? "I'm not going to necessarily hide [Legendary] from anything," Tiesi told People about the possibility. "It is what it is between his dad and I. He's still obviously so little, so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while." Taken from the Pop Sugar website.