After Sandy Hook, Connecticut Resident Lives Through Michigan State University Tragedy

Survivors of MSU on February 13, 2023 Photo by Carlos Osorio

A little over ten years ago, a former Newton, Connecticut student Jackie Matthews was in middle school during the tragic 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Now, at 21 years old, she has lived through yet another horrific school shooting, this time at Michigan State University (MSU). But when the warning came about a shooter on campus, Jackie Matthews knew exactly what she needed to do because she had been through this all before. She spoke out on TikTok (posted on the NBC News account) about both tragedies and says ‘It’s not OK!’

According to TODAY "The 21-year-old also lived through the Sandy Hook school shooting, as a middle school student at nearby Reed Intermediate School, which went into lockdown as the massacre took place at Sandy Hook. “I’m not only angry and heartbroken,” she tells TODAY.com. “It just makes me want to do more and do better. We shouldn’t have to feel unsafe literally going to school.”



"A 43-year-old shooter opened fire on the East Lansing campus Monday night, Feb. 13, killing three students and injuring five others. Matthews finds herself in an all too familiar place: Dealing with the aftermath of a mass shooting at her school. "What was going through my mind was: 'Are my friends OK? Are my professors OK? Who at Michigan State is being affected?'" Matthews says. "Immediately after, I was just heartbroken that another community will have to try and recover from such a tragic experience."



"When Matthews was 11, she lived through the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school. She was in a different building from the 20 students and six school staff members who were ultimately killed, but she vividly remembers the lockdown and heartbreak that followed. "There are no words to ever describe the amount of emotion that I have felt over the past 24 hours, to just know that there are other people in this situation," Matthews explains. "I mean, there are many Oxford students who attend Michigan State and many people who have reached out to me, saying that I am not one only one who has experienced this."

"On Nov. 30, 2021, a 15-year-old entered Oxford High School outside of Detroit, Michigan armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. The child shot and killed four students and injured seven other people, including one teacher."