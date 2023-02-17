Richie Sambora And Jon Bon Jovi Reunion

Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora

Will guitarist Richie Sambora reunite with his former band Bon Jovi? Well, Richie says that he is talking with the band about reuniting and touring with Bon Jovi and possibly record new music with Jon and the boys.

According to Blabber Mouth "After being unveiled as Jacket Potato on the celebrity show "The Masked Singer", which airs in the U.K. on ITV, Sambora dropped by Absolute Radio for a chat with host Leona Graham. Asked whether he plans to join forces with BON JOVI again following his performance with them at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2018, Sambora said: "We're talking about it. I don't think there's any reason not to at this point."

He added: "Jon [Bon Jovi] was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather. "I don't know when Jon's going to get his voice together and [when the BON JOVI reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation." Asked by Leona if he will write new music with BON JOVI, Richie said: “Oh, if he doesn't let me, he's crazy. I'm on a tear. "Actually, I did write that other [BON JOVI] stuff, too. It's a misnomer when people go just because his name [Jon Bon Jovi] is on [the band] that's the name. We just couldn't think of anything else really. People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that. But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It's a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing and a lot of times it comes from your own life and for the most part of BON JOVI, my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else's in the band."

"Richie went on to say that he has remained on good terms with Jon in the decade since his departure, explaining: "You know what, there's no malice. I mean, we did something… there's not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like THE ROLLING STONES, PINK FLOYD and U2 [have]."

He elaborated on his difficult decision to leave the band in 2013 in an interview with People Magazine saying that he wanted to spend more time with his daughter Ava, now 25, who's mother is Richie's ex wife actress Heather Locklear.

"We've been through a lot of things together. That was a time of psychological maintenance for the family. You know, I ain't no angel. But I realized, Ava needed me to be around at that point in time. Family had to come first, and that's what happened." Sambora, who spent time in rehab in 2007 and 2011 for alcohol and prescription drug abuse, added that the rock and roll lifestyle eventually took its toll." "My lord, when I look back and start to list the tours ... 18-and-a-half months of being on the road, 52 countries," he said. "It's like, Wow. It was really time for a break. We did that 14 times over a 31-year period." Taken from the Blabber Mouth website.

