Pistachio Pineapple Delight

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suQyH_0ko4EAP800
Watergate SaladPhoto bywww.smalltownwoman.com

Pistachio Pineapple Delight or Watergate Salad is a retro party dessert with only 5 ingredients and a quick "salad" dessert to throw together. All you need is pistachio pudding mix, cool whip, marshmallows, crushed pineapple and nuts. When my mom makes this, my family lovingly refers to it as "the green stuff" and it is the most requested dessert by all my aunts and cousins whenever my mother is invited to a family get together.

Where does this dessert originate from? "While the origin of the name of this dessert is still in question, Kraft claims to be the creator. “We developed the recipe for Pistachio Pineapple Delight. It was in 1975, the same year that pistachio pudding mix came out.”

"According to Kraft Kitchens, when the recipe for Pistachio Pineapple Delight was published, a Chicago food editor renamed it Watergate Salad to promote interest in the recipe when she mentioned it in her column. Another theory is that the recipe was developed by a Sous Chef at the Watergate Hotel, although this was never confirmed. The salad became very popular after the Watergate scandal." Taken from the Farmers Almanac website

This easy recipe is taken from the Dinner Then Dessert website.

Ingredients

1 box of instant pistachio pudding mix
1 can of crushed pineapple, DO NOT DRAIN
1 cup mini marshmallows
1/2 cup chopped pistachios
1 1/2 cups cool whip

Directions

In a large bowl mix the pudding mix, pineapple, marshmallows and pistachios well then add in the cool whip gently.

Refrigerate for at least one hour and garnish with chopped nuts and maraschino cherry if desired.

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is also a Verified Journalist on Muck Rack.

