Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick, 25 Years Together

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Photo by KEVIN WINTER/GETTY

How do you know you've met the one? A question columnist Carrie Bradshaw would inquisitively ask. What Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t know back in the early 90's was that the actor she had just started dating, a young actor, named Matthew Broderick, would become her life-long partner, and that they would become known for having one of the most endearing marriages in Hollywood.

"I love Matthew Broderick," Parker declared in Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We're very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he's the father of my children, and it's because of him that there's this whole other world that I love."

"Parker was born in Ohio, one of eight kids in a family where money was tight. She was a child actress, starring in Annie on Broadway before being cast in the sitcom Square Pegs. She met Robert Downey Jr on the set of the movie Firstborn and was in a relationship with him for seven years – trying and failing to help him overcome his drug addiction – before dating JFK Jr."

"It was in late 1991 that Parker met Broderick. Parker’s brothers Pippin and Toby ran a theatre company and when Broderick directed a play for them, he was introduced to Parker. Broderick was best known for the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off but, like Parker, he’d got his start on Broadway when he was young, having won a Tony award when he was 21."



A few months later Sarah Jessica Parker remembers the date as being February 1, 1992 when Matthew Broderick called her up to ask her out for their first date. "Then he left a very charming, very self-effacing message on the machine," she told The New York Times in 1996. "You know, 'Hi, it's Matthew Broderick.'"



"Parker accepted Broderick’s offer to go to a movie. He remembers the moment they met up. "I still remember very clearly seeing her walk down the street toward the movie theatre," he told the YES Network in 2012. "It's very unique, because I wouldn't remember most people the first time I saw them come down the street. [But] I remember it as clear as day." The couple couldn’t get enough of each other. "

"He's probably the funniest fellow I've met in my whole life," Parker told the Los Angeles Times in 1996. "He’s so bright, so handsome, I think he's the most handsome man I've seen in my life. And he inspires me. I'm mad for him, totally."



"For years, Parker and Broderick told reporters they had no plans to get married. Then in May 1997, they tied the knot in a "stealth" ceremony. They had invited 100 friends to a party in New York on a Monday night, and there, in a former synagogue, they exchanged vows in a civil ceremony. Broderick’s sister Janet, an Episcopalian minster, officiated, and a singalong followed the ceremony. Parker wore a black dress."



"Our logic was we didn’t want to call attention to ourselves that day, because we’re actors and we get attention all day long," she told Glamour in 2009. "It was a party for everybody else. Matthew bought a suit off the rack and I bought the first dress I looked at. I wish I had worn white, or off-white, I should say."



"The following year, Parker was cast in the role that would make her a superstar: Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City. There was plenty of sex, but as Broderick later told Parade, "Sarah Jessica and I are both pretty grown-up about watching each other’s love scenes on the screen." Taken from the Mama Mia website.

The couple have been married for 25 years and have 3 children. They have a 20 year old son and 13 year old twin daughters.