Behind The Scenes: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Donuts Commercial

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Dunkin Donuts Commercial Photo by Karen Dudley/Mega

So who really won the Super Bowl on Sunday? It looks like Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez did. It was like a dream come true some might for the Oscar winner, Ben Affleck, who directed the commercial himself.

He is famously known as THE celebrity Dunkin' Donuts customer that has been caught several times by the paparazzi getting his Dunkin' fix.

According to Entertainment Weekly "Affleck is joined by his superstar wife Jennifer Lopez in the 2023 Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial, which sees the Tender Bar and Deep Water actor surprising Dunkin' customers through a drive-thru at a store in Massachusetts. Lopez makes a cameo in which she visits Affleck on the job. Customers are visibly flabbergasted at the sight of the Oscar winner wearing the full Dunkin' uniform as he runs off specials in a heavy Boston accent. "How can it be this inexpensive and good?" he quips over the loud speaker."

"Lopez then surprises her hubby after he takes a selfie with one customer and gives free munchkin donuts to another. "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she asks. After a pause, she shouts, "Grab me a glazed!"

"The power couple were spotted shooting the ad in Medford, Mass. back in January. Dunkin' Donuts teased the spot in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. One post on social media promised "Something's Ben Brewing."

"Welcome to Dunkin'," Affleck said in one of those teasers with a very heavy Boston accent. "We've a very friendly establishment. American runs on Dunkin'. This is the Dunkin' run, partner. What do you need?"

The commercial was directed by Ben Affleck himself and flawlessly shot by cinematographer Erik Sohlstrom. The Dunkin' ad was executive produced by Ryan Slavin and Jay Pollak. This one will surely go down in the history books. Taken from the EW website.