Valentine's Day Strawberry Shortcake Trifle

Strawberry Shortcake Trifle Photo by www.americastestkitchen.com

This Strawberry Shortcake Trifle is perfect as a Valentine's Day dessert. This recipe has cubed angel food cake (home baked or store bought) with a delicious strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, with a cream cheese layer. It is all stacked together in a trifle bowl, making for a beautiful presentation on any table for any occasion.

"The traditional version of trifle that originated in England in the 18th century (with less similar dishes being made even earlier) consisted of three or four layers, including some sort of fruit, alcohol-soaked sponge cake and custard. The fruit and cake were often layered with homemade jelly." Taken from the Taste Of Home website This recipe is from the Amanda's Cookin website.

Ingredients

20 ounce angel food cake cut into cubes

Strawberry Sauce

2 quarts strawberries divided, cored, sliced

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon lime juice

Cream Cheese Layer

3/4 cup sugar

16 ounces cream cheese softened

8 ounces Cool Whip divided - or homemade whipped cream

Make Strawberry Sauce:

Combine one-quart of sliced strawberries, sugar, cornstarch and lime juice in a large saucepan.

Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, bringing to a gentle boil.

Continue the gentle boil for about 3 minutes, then reduce heat to low and cook 5 more minutes.

Strawberries should be soft and the sauce should be thick but not pasty.

Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

When cool, add the second quart of sliced fresh strawberry and stir to combine well. Set aside.

Prepare the cake:

Using a serrated bread knife, cut the cake into three even layers, they will look like donuts.

Cut those layers into 1.5-inch cubes and set aside.

Cream Cheese Layer:

Beat the cream cheese and sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy.

Reserve 1/4 cup of Cool Whip to for the top of the trifle, store in the refrigerator until needed.

Fold the remaining Cool Whip into the cream cheese mixture.

Assembly:

This recipe will fit nicely into a 13-cup (liquid measure) trifle bowl. You will likely have a little cake and strawberry sauce leftover.

Add a generous single layer of cake cubes to the bottom of the trifle bowl. Turn the pieces along the bowl edge so that the white side shows through the glass.

Using a rubber spatula, add dollops of cream cheese mixture carefully over the cake cubes.

Start along the glass and finish in the center. use your rubber spatula to carefully spread the mixture and tap it down.

Top the cream cheese layer with half of the strawberry sauce.

Add a single layer of cake cubes over the top of the strawberry sauce, placing each piece rather than dumping them on.

Again, using a rubber spatula carefully add the remaining cream cheese mixture over the cake. Use the rubber spatula to carefully press along the edge, pushing the cream cheese mixture down into the cake.

Place cake cubes onto the cream cheese mixture, positioning them carefully so that the white side of the cake faces outward.

Pile strawberry sauce into the middle of the top layer, leaving the outer cake pieces visible.

Add reserved whipped topping to the center of the strawberry sauce and garnish with a sauced strawberry slice.