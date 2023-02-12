Rihanna's Performance At Sunday's Halftime Show

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lksjj_0kkoYE3T00
Rihanna at the 2021 Met GalaPhoto byANGELA WEISS

Everyone's excited for the big event Sunday night and thats why we are anxiously awaiting for Rihanna's half time show at The Superbowl.

The 34 year old, Barbadian singer is set to give her first live performance in almost five years. She hasn't gone on tour since the end of the "Anti" tour in late 2016. She gave birth to her first child, a son, in May, 2022 and she's been very busy with her line of Fenty Beauty cosmetics, Savage X Fenty lingerie and now preparing for Superbowl LVII.

According to CNN "She's the featured performer for the halftime show this year and given that we still don't have a new album from her seven years after she released "Anti," I plan on treating this like a concert. When Rihanna posted a Super Bowl teaser last month, she gave us what has come to be her brand: fashion, hit songs and cheekiness — as she struts towards the camera, a montage of audio snippets play bemoaning the lack of new music from her. The ad then features a clip from her 2016 song, "Needed Me" in which she sings, "You needed me."

Her loyal fans ready to hear all of her hits and any of the surprises she wants to reward us with. She could bring on several guests that can make this one of the greatest half time shows ever.

An interesting fact about Sunday nights performance "per Big Game tradition, one of the planet's biggest musical stars will be working "for exposure" at this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show." What this means is Rihanna, like all the other artists before her will not get paid for her performance. Taken from the AV Club website.

