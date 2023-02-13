Where Can You Get Heart Shaped Pizza In Connecticut For Valentine's Day

If you can't think of a fun, yet indulgent surprise for Valentine's Day and you are wanting to stay home having a heart-shaped pizza with your choice of toppings, crust and tasty sides delivered right to your door is a uniquely extravagant, yet simple Valentine's Day gift you both can enjoy.
If you are spending the evening with your children as well, chances are this will be a very special treat for your entire family that they will always remember. No babysitters, reservations, or getting all dressed up andwaiting to be seated required.
If you are spending the evening with your single girlfriends, a heart-shaped pizza would also be the perfect GALentine's Day meal.
This list of pizza places that make heart-shaped pizzas is taken from both www.yelp.com and CTBites.
San Remo Pizza & Restaurant
3945 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606
Il Palio Ristorante
5 Corporate Dr, Shelton, CT 06484
Jordan's Restaurant & Pizza
369 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851
Salerno's Apizza
1398 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT 06614
Bin 100 Restaurant
100 Lansdale Ave, Milford, CT 06460
Pizza Hut Express
600 Executive Blvd, Southington, CT 06489
Papa John's Pizza
2354 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606
Trumbull Pizza Company
6528 Main St, Trumbull, CT 06611
Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar
33 Jesup Rd, Westport, CT 06880
Dave's Planet Pizza
607 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851
Colony Grill
1520 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824
If you are interested in ordering a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day please call ahead to place your order and ask about delivery and road-side pickup.
