Where Can You Get Heart Shaped Pizza In Connecticut For Valentine's Day

Heart-shaped pizza from Pizza Hut Photo by www.thepioneerwoman.com

If you can't think of a fun, yet indulgent surprise for Valentine's Day and you are wanting to stay home having a heart-shaped pizza with your choice of toppings, crust and tasty sides delivered right to your door is a uniquely extravagant, yet simple Valentine's Day gift you both can enjoy.

If you are spending the evening with your children as well, chances are this will be a very special treat for your entire family that they will always remember. No babysitters, reservations, or getting all dressed up andwaiting to be seated required.

If you are spending the evening with your single girlfriends, a heart-shaped pizza would also be the perfect GALentine's Day meal.

This list of pizza places that make heart-shaped pizzas is taken from both www.yelp.com and CTBites.

San Remo Pizza & Restaurant

3945 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606

Il Palio Ristorante

5 Corporate Dr, Shelton, CT 06484

Jordan's Restaurant & Pizza

369 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Salerno's Apizza

1398 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT 06614

Bin 100 Restaurant

100 Lansdale Ave, Milford, CT 06460

Pizza Hut Express

600 Executive Blvd, Southington, CT 06489

Papa John's Pizza

2354 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606

Trumbull Pizza Company

6528 Main St, Trumbull, CT 06611

Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar

33 Jesup Rd, Westport, CT 06880

Dave's Planet Pizza

607 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Colony Grill

1520 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824

If you are interested in ordering a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day please call ahead to place your order and ask about delivery and road-side pickup.