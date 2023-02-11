Pamela Anderson Writes Britney Spears A Private Letter Of Support After Singer Publically Praises Her And Her Sons

Pamela Anderson with sons Brandon and Dylan Photo by MATT BARON/BEI/SHUTTERSTOCK

Actress Pamela Anderson has reached out to Britney Spears privately with a handwritten note after the pop princess expressed appreciation for Pamela and her sons.

According to Yahoo "Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, were both released last week, allowing the Baywatch alum to tell her story (versus others telling it for her or stealing and selling her image captured in private home videos)."

Britney Spears posted to Instagram and declared herself "such a fan" of the Playboy cover model and praised Anderson's sons, including Brandon Thomas Lee, who produced the documentary, for standing up for their mom and supporting her unconditionally.

The actress told Entertainment Tonight Canada that when she was told what Britney Spears had posted, "I wrote her a letter back. Hopefully she’s received it by now, just a private letter." She suggested a common link between herself and the singer, who famously fought her father to end her conservatorship. "It’s hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you," the Barb Wire star said. "You're like a moneymaker. It's painful."

In Britney Spears's post, which is now deleted, she declared herself "such a fan of Pamela Anderson. She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is." She said Anderson "gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life … unless cruelty rules the world."

Britney Spears was especially touched by the support Pamela Anderson's sons, also including Dylan Jagger Lee, have shown their mother, including at the documentary screening on January 30th.

Britney Spears is currently estranged from her two teenaged sons, Preston and Jayden Federline. Their father Kevin Federline, did an interview discussing the matter last year.

She continued in her post "I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past," Spears wrote. She was seemingly referring to her strained relationship with her two sons, which she’s spoken openly about after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, slammed her in the media last year.

Britney Spears continued to compliment Pamela Anderson’s kids in her post, writing: “They said, ‘Why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom ???’ Referring to the embarrassing subject being sold in a comedic TV comparison … he’s right !!! He went on to say because of the embarrassment she went through a very dark period in her life … I mean when I read THAT, I was like DAMN !!!” Taken from the Yahoo website.