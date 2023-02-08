Game Day Black Beans And Corn Salsa

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyqHa_0kgucyix00
Black Bean SalsaPhoto bywww.readyseteat.com

Here is a recipe that your friends and family members will ask you for. This Black Beans And Corn Salsa is going to be the hit of game day with your friends or for any family meal or work place get-together.

This salsa recipe is a tasty mix of spices, citrus, jalapeño chile, with black beans and corn. It's flavorful, creamy, and crunchy, all at the same time. It's the perfect Super Bowl Sunday dip or appetizer. Add tortilla chips, crackers or baguette and you have a delicious, healthy, vegetarian option. This easy 20 minute recipe is taken from the Southern Living website.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 5 ears )**You can also use a bag of frozen corn, thawed
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 cup chopped medium red bell pepper
2 (15-oz.) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup chopped plum tomatoes (2 medium tomatoes )
1 cup chopped red onion (from 1 small [5 oz.] onion)
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeño chile, not seeded (1 small chile) plus 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Heat a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-high until hot. Add corn and oil; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn is browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add cumin; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in bell pepper until combined. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.

Add beans, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño, and salt to corn mixture; toss gently to combine. Let stand 10 minutes.

Serve with tortilla chips or crusty baguette

Comments / 22

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is Verified on @Twitter & @MuckRack

Connecticut State
10K followers

