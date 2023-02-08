Will Johnny Depp Be Back As Captain Jack Sparrow Or Will There Be A "Younger Cast" On Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?

Johnny Depp Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images

Will the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 happen in the near future? Producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s comments on the blockbuster movies return doesn't sound too promising for Johnny Depp’s incomparable Captain Jack Sparrow to return. According to Screen Rant "The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been stuck in a quagmire for some time now. Ever since 2017’s fifth movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales underperformed financially and earned the worst reviews of the series so far, the future plans for the franchise have been unclear."

"Although Pirates of the Caribbean 5’s post-credits scene set up a perfect hook for a potential sequel, the underwhelming box office performance and abominable reviews that Dead Men Tell No Tales received ensured that this project was soon dead in the water. In the years since the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise dropped it's famous leading man, Johnny Depp, from the role of Jack Sparrow thanks to the actor’s highly publicized legal troubles."

The movies legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently suggested that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will happen soon, although his comments might not be so promising when it comes to Johnny Depp starring in the movie. Something many of his loyal fans have mixed feelings about.

The series is pursuing a new version of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 "I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them"

When asked about Margot Robbie declaring her Pirates movie is "dead" the producer responded "It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story." per Bruckheimer, according to Movie Web.

"While Bruckheimer’s Pirates of the Caribbean 6 comments did not see him veto the prospect of Depp’s return as Jack Sparrow, the fact the franchise is actively pursuing a new, younger set of stars doesn’t bode well for Jack Sparrow’s potential comeback for numerous reasons. For one thing, a new cast full of bright young things will cost money, and Depp’s record-setting price tag accounted for a huge chunk of both the fourth and fifth Pirates of the Caribbean sequels’ casting budgets." Taken from the Screen Rant website.