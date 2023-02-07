Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The Family

Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley Photo by FRANK CARROLL/SYGMA

Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland mansion will stay in the family after the death of his only child, Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland, the mansion that was once owned by "The King Of Rock and Roll" is a 13.8-acre, 23 room estate where Elvis lived is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the BBC "Presley's three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, will inherit the Tennessee estate, according to a representative. Presley became the sole heir to Graceland and its 17,500 sq ft (1,626 sq m) mansion when she turned 25."

"The mansion, which was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006, was opened to the public as a museum in 1982 following the death of Presley's father five years earlier. It brings in more than 600,000 visitors each year and is second only to the White House as the most visited home in the United States, according to the estate's website."



"A family representative said Presley would be buried near her father and late son at the estate. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben," a representative for her daughter said. Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life in August 2020 aged 27."



Just days before her untimely death, Lisa Marie Presley visited Graceland to celebrate what would have been her father's 88th birthday on January 8th. Following the shocking news of her death, loyal, heartbroken fans laid flowers and lit candles outside the gate of Graceland.

Even though Lisa Marie Presley left Graceland to her three daughters, her mother Priscilla Presley is challenging this. According to Express "Priscilla Presley could be risking a falling out with granddaughter Riley Keough after challenging an amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie's trust, according to unveiled legal documents. Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, 77, has reportedly filed legal documents over the couple’s only daughter’s trust. Her grieving mother Priscilla has since claimed she's been “written out and replaced” due to an amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust. Lisa Marie executed a living trust on January 29th 1993, which was later changed on January 27th 2010, to Priscilla’s disapproval."

Priscilla Presley later stated, according to The News "In a statement issued to multiple media outlets, including People Magazine and Page Six, the actress 77 said, “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life,” the King of Rock and Roll’s widow, 77, said on Friday, February 3, 2023."

“There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family,” she went on, asking that the public allow her and her relatives “the time” they need “to work together and sort this out."

"She then added, “Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

"Weinshanker, made an appearance on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio and weighed in on the star’s recent attempts to remain co-trustee of Lisa Marie's trust, despite a 2016 amendment made by Lisa Marie that put daughter Riley Keough in charge.

We discussed this many, many times [before] she passed, and [it] was always Riley and Ben,” he said of her oldest children: daughter Riley Keough, 33, and son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27." Taken from The News website.