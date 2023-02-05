New York City, NY

Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?

Florence Carmela
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer AnistonPhoto byJEFF VESPA/VF13//GETTY IMAGES

Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.

Here are the Top 5 restaurants in New York where you are most likely to dine (and catch a glimpse) where the glitzy and glamorous hang out. Also know if there is an ensemble of paparazzi standing out in front of the restaurant when you arrive, then you can be sure that someone very famous is dining inside.

This list is taken from the '2023 Best Restaurants For Star Spotting in New York Area' on the Gayot website.

Bar Pitti

Good Italian fare, comfortable surrounds and a notable clientele. Located at 268 Sixth Ave. New York, NY 10014

Carbone

Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi serve up familiar Italian fare at this Greenwich Village hot-spot. Located at 181 Thompson St. New York, NY 10012

Gemma

Once seedy, the Bowery is now sceney --- especially this farmhouse-styled eatery serving trendy Tuscan fare. Located at 335 Bowery New York, 10003

Lucali

These fine pizza pies get plenty of “amore” in Carroll Gardens. Located at 575 Henry St. Brooklyn, NY 11231

Michael's

A taste of sunny SoCal complete with wood grilling, minimalist salads and a collection of California Cabernets. Located at 4 W. 55th St. New York, NY 10019

