How The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Got Her Start, Includes Her Game Day Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman Photo by The Food Network

The Food Network's Ree Drummond launched her career when she began blogging about her life on the vast land as a cattle rancher's wife on their more than 400,000 acres in the Osage where she homeschooling her children.

Her weekly content grew, including a section dedicated to her recipes, which grew her fan base and attracting over 20 million page views per month.

According to The Food Network "Take one sassy former city girl, her hunky rancher husband, a band of adorable kids, an extended family, cowboys, 3,000 wild mustangs, a herd of cattle and one placid basset hound and you have The Pioneer Woman."

"The Pioneer Woman is an open invitation into Ree Drummond's life: The award-winning blogger and best-selling cookbook author comes to Food Network and shares her special brand of home cooking, from throw-together suppers to elegant celebrations. The series, set against the incredible story of life at home on the range, is the next best thing to actually sitting on a stool in Ree's kitchen."

"No Super Bowl party would be complete without a few game day snacks! And one of our favorites is definitely the endless array of Super Bowl dips."

"From pizza dip to spinach-artichoke dip, there are tons of party dips that are perfect for serving during the biggest game of the year. Whether you choose to snack on them during the game or during the half-time show is up to you, but you won't want to miss out on these crowd-pleasing Super Bowl recipes." Taken from The Pioneer Woman website including Ree Drummond's Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip below.

Ingredients

4 c. shredded, cooked chicken (about 1 large rotisserie chicken)

8 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

8 oz. shredded pepper jack cheese

2 8-oz. blocks of cream cheese, softened

1 c. buffalo sauce, plus more for garnish

2/3 c. ranch dressing

2/3 c. blue cheese crumbles, plus more for garnish

Chopped chives, for garnish

Carrots, celery sticks, and tortilla chips, for dipping

Directions

Stir together the chicken, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, and blue cheese in a 6-quart slow-cooker. Cover and cook on low for 2 to 4 hours, stirring occasionally.

2To serve, garnish the dip with blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, and a sprinkle of chives. Hold on warm for up to 2 hours. Serve with carrots, celery sticks, and tortilla chips.