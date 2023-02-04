Cajun Sausage And Shrimp Jambalaya

Sausage and Shrimp Jambalaya Photo by www.5ingredients15minutes.com

This is a quick, less expensive jambalaya recipe. It is very tasty and so easy to make any night of the week. This dish can be made in less than 30 minutes. Add a green salad, and you have a complete meal.

Here is the history of Cajun Jambalaya "Louisiana’s Cajuns get the credit for creating jambalaya. Like many Cajun dishes, Jambalaya is a one-pot meal, due to the historical reality that most Cajun families would have owned only one pot. Today, Cajun jambalaya is often referred to as “brown” jambalaya because it is made without tomatoes. Cajuns wouldn’t have had access to tomatoes as part of their swamp pantry. Another difference – though not absolute – is the Cajuns’ historical method of adding all ingredients to the pot at one time (“dumping”), giving everything a good stir, covering it with a lid, and letting it go for a long, slow cook. Chicken, pork sausage, ham and game are commonly found in the Cajun version."

This delicious recipe is taken from the 5 Ingredients 15 Minutes website.

Ingredients

3 cups of chicken stock

2 Tbsp of olive oil

4 Italian sausages, mild or spicy

1 1/2 cups of long grain white rice

16 medium shrimp, cooked and peeled

2 Tbsp of Cajun spices

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp of minced garlic (optional)

Directions

Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Cook the sausages for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the onion.

Add garlic, if desired.

Cook for 1 minute. Add the rice, chicken stock and Cajun spices.

Bring to a boil and add the shrimp.

Cover and cook for 20 to 25 minutes over medium-low heat.