Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In Hartford

Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier Photo by RAY TAMARRA/GC IMAGES

The Full House cast are all confirmed to attend the That's 4 Entertainment 90s Con event at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 17th to 19th. The close-knit former cast, who all appeared together in the TV sseries from 1987 to 1995, will be attending all weekend for photo opportunities, autograph signings, selfies and a Full House talk panel.

According to OK "Being with my Full House co-stars and making fans smile. Well…it just doesn’t get any better than that. Can’t wait to see everyone at '90s Con for some fun and laughs," Coulier said in a statement, while Bure added "'90s Con always has the best line ups — you may find me at the Clueless table when I’m not hanging with my Full House family and all the fans! It’s gonna be all that and a bag of chips!"

"Barber quipped, “Hola, Fannerinos! '90s Con is all that and a bag of chips! Can’t wait to meet all of the Full House fans!” All four actors also returned to Netflix's reboot, Fuller House, which aired for five seasons."

Between the original to the reboot, fans are still obsessed with the beloved '90s sitcom. Though Bob Saget sadly passed away in January 2022, the cast previously revealed if they would do another show involving their same characters.

"I think we would in a heartbeat," Coulier said while speaking to Today, while Barber and Bure both were in agreement. Barber added, "It would be hard, but I think Bob would want that." Taken from the OK Magazine website.