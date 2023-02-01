The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2023 Nominees

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RArJ4_0kYlcYyk00
Artists: Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, George MichaelPhoto byBennett Raglin/Getty Images; ZIK Images/United Archives/Getty Images; EVERT ELZINGA/AFP/Getty Images

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed their nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 today, Wednesday, February, 1st. They anouncing the 14 acts eligible for induction this year.

According to Billboard Magazine "The following artists are nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023: Art rock auteur Kate Bush; rootsy hitmaker Sheryl Crow; hip-hop iconoclast Missy Elliott; metal legends Iron Maiden; post-punk-turned-dance-rock pioneers Joy Division/New Order; eccentric pop icon Cyndi Lauper; pop titan George Michael; country GOAT Willie Nelson; rap-metal firebrands Rage Against the Machine; grunge trailblazers Soundgarden; soul vocal pros The Spinners; alt hip-hop progenitors A Tribe Called Quest; garage blues revivalists The White Stripes; and caustic singer-songwriter Warren Zevon."

"Of these nominees, eight (or arguably nine — more on that later) are first timers (Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon), and two acts receive the nom within their first year of eligibility (The White Stripes and Missy Elliott). To be eligible for the RRHOF, an artist’s first commercial release must have come out at least 25 years prior to the nomination year. For those with an encyclopedic music knowledge who think, “wait, Missy’s debut Supa Dupa Fly dropped in 1997, and The White Stripes’ first single came out in 1998 – how does that math work out?” there’s a reason for it."

"The nominating committee at the Rock Hall has recently started meeting the same year the inductees are honored, as opposed to the year before. This means 2023 is a sort of “make-up year” for artists whose first release was in 1997 or 1998. But in the future, when it comes to Rock Hall nominations, you can subtract 25 from the induction year to determine eligibility."

You can place your vote here for the nominees of The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by voting on your top 5 favorites.

