Benson And Stabler: Will Loyal Fans Get What They Want

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Photo by Getty Images

This was the moment all Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have been patiently waiting for and again, it did not happen and the long suffering fans of the longest-running drama in television history went off!

According to Glamour "Fans of Law & Order SVU have been waiting for Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler to get together for 24 years now. This fandom has seen five presidencies. There are grown adults with master’s degrees who have never known a world untouched by the sexual tension between Benson and Stabler. And still, these now middle-aged but still scorchingly hot TV cops have not kissed."



"So when the promo for the January 26 episode seemed to promise that, at long last, actors Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni were finally about to make out, you can imagine the excitement. Social media was abuzz and headlines were agog: Are they actually, finally, going to kiss?"

"Well, you can also imagine the disappointment and white-hot fury when the episode aired and there was no kissing. Not only that, but it looks as if the scene teased in the promo (the one with the face-holding) was cut from the final episode."

Because of this social media went crazy, especially on Twitter. One fan, Alex Hora tweeted "THEY BAITED US #LawAndOrderSVU SHE DIDN’T EVEN GRAB HIS FACE LIKE IN THE PROMO!" Other comments that were made “We were bamboozled, because these scenes didn't even air.” Another fan joked, “America needs these two geriatric cops to kiss like I’ve never seen before.”

Even with all the commotion TV Line says "NBC’s Law & Order: SVU led Thursday both in total viewers and in the demo — and, in fact, drew one of its biggest audiences of the past four-plus years."

Fans are still holding out hope that NBC will finally put these two beloved characters together. SVU premiered on September 20, 1999. After the premiere of its 21st season in September 2019, the series became TV's longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series in the history of television.