Valerie Bertinelli: Growing Up Italian And Her Homemade Pizza

Florence Carmela
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nwqny_0kUV15cY00
Valerie BertinelliPhoto bywww.foodnetwork.com

Who isn't a fan of Valerie Bertinelli? She is not only the host of the Food Network series "Valerie's Home Cooking," she is also the author of several popular cookbooks. Valerie Bertinelli is also a Golden Globe Award-winning actress who starred in the classic comedy series "One Day at a Time," as girl-next-door Barbara Cooper. Several years later she starred in another comedy "Hot In Cleveland" with the legendary Betty White.

Her love for cooking started at a young age in Wilmington, Delaware where she is from. According to Mashed "Her father's side of the family hails from Lanzo, Italy, and Bertinelli often shares Italian-inspired recipes such as a veggie pie that's chock full of mozzarella and an Italian wedding soup dish that's packed with escarole, garlic, and beef meatballs. As the star shared with Food Network, her love of Italian food goes back — way back."

"Her grandmother would ask her "what I wanted in the fry bread, whether I wanted it sweet or savory, jelly or cheese. I still have her rolling pin, and it's probably one of my most-prized possessions." Bertinelli's mother wasn't of Italian descent, but she still loved to cook. The food star remembers seeing her masking meals often, in an era when many parents were inclined to turn towards convenience food. Bertinelli said she fondly recalls "watching my mom cook three meals without a microwave."

Here is Valerie's easy Homemade Pizza recipe from the Food Network website.

Ingredients

1 packet active dry yeast
3/4 cup warm water
2 teaspoons honey
1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for flouring
1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
1/2 cup bread flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus a pinch of sugar
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for coating bowl
Favorite pizza toppings, as desired
Canola oil, for coating the grill grates

Directions

In a sma ll bowl, combine the yeast with the warm water, honey and sugar. Let the mixture sit until it begins to foam, about 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, bread flour and salt and then make a well in the center.

Add the yeast mixture and the olive oil. Using a fork, incorporate the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients until a dough forms.

On a lightly floured surface, continue to work and then knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic, about 4 minutes.

Lightly coat a clean bowl with olive oil and then add the dough, turning once to coat the dough in oil. Cover and set in a warm place until it has doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat; make sure the grill grates are clean. Have your pizza toppings standing by.

Cut the dough in quarters, shape into balls and work with 1 ball at a time. Stretch each dough ball into a 9- to 10-inch circle by hand or roll into a bigger (and thinner) circle with a rolling pin.

With a towel soaked in canola oil, coat the grill grates lightly in oil. Add the dough rounds and cook until grill marks form and the dough stiffens, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the crusts and cook for an additional minute.

Remove the crusts to an inverted baking sheet (so they slide off easily). Load the crusts with the desired toppings.

Return to the grill, cover and cook the pizzas until the toppings are warmed and the cheese is melted, 2 to 4 more minutes. Remove carefully, cut and serve.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Valerie Bertinelli# Italian# Cooking# Food Network# Pizza

Comments / 23

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is Verified on @Twitter & @MuckRack

Connecticut State
9K followers

More from Florence Carmela

Southbury, CT

Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The Year

The prestigious Food & Wine Magazine names it's 2023 'Best Diner In Connecticut' and they follow a very simple rule when selecting the best diners in Connecticut.

Read full story
12 comments

Will Fans Ever See Benson And Stabler Get Together On SVU?

This was the moment all Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have been patiently waiting for and again, it did not happen and the long suffering fans of the longest-running drama in television history went off!

Read full story
15 comments

Classic Slow Cooker Chili

This is an easy Slow Cooker Chili Recipe with ground beef (or turkey), beans, tomato sauce, and delicious seasonings. The chili slowly simmers in the crockpot or slow cooker ith all the flavors coming together to create the juiciest chili, making it a deliciously rich and hardy meal.

Read full story
19 comments

Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix

These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.

Read full story
20 comments

Sarah Jessica Parker And John Corbett Are Back Together On Set Of The HBO Max Series ''And Just Like That''

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are finally back together again and reunited on the set of "And Just Like That!" Recently there were photos posted on social media getting fans excited. The post teases "Shh. Don’t tell anyone," on the "And Just Like That" Instagram account there are 5 first-time photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of the mega hit series Sex and the City. She responded "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in the comment section of the surprise post.

Read full story
29 comments
Hartford, CT

Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' Reunion

Are you a fan of the 90's hit movie Clueless? Well, three stars of the iconic, cult-classic film, Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan will be reuniting for That's 4 Entertainment 90's Con March 17 - 19 at The Connecticut Convention Center. According to their press release they will be "participating in a special Q&A panel, guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the cast for autographs, selfies, and professional photo opportunities, Saturday and Sunday (March 18-19)."

Read full story
11 comments

Le Chocolat Chaud: Homemade French Hot Chocolate, A Thick And Creamy Indulgence

Ready for a little Indulgence? Le Chocolat Chaud is French for Hot Chocolate and it is amazing! Are you a REAL hot chocolate fan? Do you crave something warm, yet decadent on cold winter nights? Well, this is is a super thick and creamy hot chocolate recipe that will make you feel so luxurious you'll think you are sitting in a French café.

Read full story
20 comments
New Orleans, LA

Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?

Are you ready for this 'Real Housewives' fans? According to a recent casting call, released in December 2022, The Real Housewives of New Orleans (RHONO) could be coming soon.

Read full story
18 comments

For General Hospital’s Maurice Benard, Could There Be A Possible Daytime Talk Show In His Future?

For General Hospital's Legendary Michael "Sonny" Corinthos Actor Maurice Benard, will there be a possible daytime talk show in his future?. Three-time Emmy Award winner Maurice Benard’s smash YouTube series State of Mind, is an open, compassionate space where he and his guests have riveting, conversations where they discuss their lives in a very real and eye-opening way. Mainly, he dives into a spectrum of mental-health issues but also takes you on a journey through Hollywood, stories about working in the business and the emotional affects of it on himself and his guests.

Read full story
11 comments

Modern Family: ABC's Longest Running Sitcom

Were you a fan of ABC's longest-running comedy series? It was also considered one of the most popular TV shows in it's 11 seasons on air, reaching millions of homes each week during it's original run.

Read full story
13 comments
Montville, CT

Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023

The Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Fest 2023 is back and it's going to be better than ever this year with seven brand new exclusive events. You can participate in a weekend full of wines, spirits, celebrity chef showcases and delightful dishes! There will be 14 events over 4 days and you can enjoy a weekend of Indulgence, every foodie and wine connoisseurs dream come true.

Read full story
10 comments

No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.

Read full story
17 comments
Hartford, CT

Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" Reunion

Are you a fan of the 1990's? Well the 90s Con is back with Amanda Bynes and Mario Lopez as the shows headliners. It will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center. The 90s Con is returning to Hartford in March and it's bringing all your favorites out for 2023, including members of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

Read full story
56 comments

Actress Eva Longoria Baston Makes Her Favorite Tex Mex Dish

Do you want to learn how to make Eva Longoria's favorite dish, Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas? The Texas-born Actress and Producer is all about good food and cooking for her family. She has spoken about her love of cooking and sharing her culinary skills with her closest friends and family members.

Read full story
21 comments

General Hospital Star Genie Francis Speaks Out On Inappropriate Luke And Laura Storyline

The General Hospital star, Genie Francis will no longer defend the storyline that started the Luke and Laura phenomenon, the infamous rape scene at the Campus Disco. "I think that the story was inappropriate, I don't condone it, and it's been a burden that I've had to carry to try to justify that story, and so I'm not doing that anymore."

Read full story
73 comments
Fairfield, CT

Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl Scouts

Two Girl Scouts from Fairfield, Connecticut are getting attention for their book on Climate Change after a boost from Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter. These two high school freshmen wrote and illustrated the book “Susie Speaks Up” which is about a young girl who learns about climate change as she travels the world.

Read full story
31 comments

New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter

The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'

Read full story
37 comments
Connecticut State

Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut

Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."

Read full story
30 comments

After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role

Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.

Read full story
130 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy