Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' Reunion

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in the movie Clueless Photo by Everett Collection

Are you a fan of the 90's hit movie Clueless? Well, three stars of the iconic, cult-classic film, Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan will be reuniting for That's 4 Entertainment 90's Con March 17 - 19 at The Connecticut Convention Center. According to their press release they will be "participating in a special Q&A panel, guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the cast for autographs, selfies, and professional photo opportunities, Saturday and Sunday (March 18-19)."

“I am so excited about the reunion with my 90s peeps at 90s Con in Hartford CT. Come out to see me for personal autographs and photos!" says Stacey Dash

Other stars attending the 3 day event include; Amanda Bynes, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Beth Broderick, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Chris Kirkpatrick, Dan Lauria, Danica McKellar, Joey Fatone, Omri Katz, and Thora Birch.

“Clueless is over a quarter of a century old but is still as iconic as ever thanks to beloved fans. The rom-com was a modern-day twist on the Jane Austen novel “Emma” and starred Silverstone, as the ditzy yet kind fashionista, Cher Horowitz."

"The film celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020 and director Amy Heckerling looked back on her experiences on set, telling The Post how the Beverly Hills setting was meant to create a utopian society where there was no racial prejudice at the time."

“It was always my desire to create an alternate universe where there’s no racism, everybody is having fun, everybody has money to buy things,” the filmmaker, said." Taken from The New York Post website.