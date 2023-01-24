Le Chocolat Chaud: Homemade French Hot Chocolate, A Thick And Creamy Indulgence

European Hot Chocolate Photo by www.curlygirlkitchen.com

Ready for a little Indulgence? Le Chocolat Chaud is French for Hot Chocolate and it is amazing! Are you a REAL hot chocolate fan? Do you crave something warm, yet decadent on cold winter nights? Well, this is is a super thick and creamy hot chocolate recipe that will make you feel so luxurious you'll think you are sitting in a French café.

French Hot Chocolate (also known as European Hot Chocolate) is literally melting real chocolate into a smooth, creamy, super thick drink.

I use this recipe for French Hot Chocolate from the website Well Plated by Erin Clarke.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon espresso powder (optional) but delicious for intensifying chocolate flavor

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate at least 70% chopped **I've used 50-60%

Giant bowl of whipped cream for serving

**I add shaved chocolate pieces (or small chocolate chunk pieces) on top of one heaping spoonful..or several of whipped cream.

Instructions

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the whole milk, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and espresso powder until small bubbles appear around the edges.

Do not allow the mixture to boil.

Remove from saucepan from the heat and stir in the chopped chocolate until melted, returning the sauce to low heat if needed for the chocolate to melt completely.

Serve warm, topped with lots of whipped cream.

Notes

Choose the best quality chocolate you can, as the flavor really carries the drink.

I love Guittard for a splurge, Ghirardelli, or Godiva, but the Trader Joe’s Pound Plus 72% bar is quite good too.

I do not recommend chocolate chips, as they contain stabilizers and do not melt as well.

Left over French Hot Chocolate can be refrigerated in an airtight container (empty mason or jam jars work particularly well). Reheat gently the in the microwave or in a saucepan over low heat.