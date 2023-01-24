Le Chocolat Chaud: Homemade French Hot Chocolate, A Thick And Creamy Indulgence

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3VHc_0kQ2wQds00
European Hot ChocolatePhoto bywww.curlygirlkitchen.com

Ready for a little Indulgence? Le Chocolat Chaud is French for Hot Chocolate and it is amazing! Are you a REAL hot chocolate fan? Do you crave something warm, yet decadent on cold winter nights? Well, this is is a super thick and creamy hot chocolate recipe that will make you feel so luxurious you'll think you are sitting in a French café.

French Hot Chocolate (also known as European Hot Chocolate) is literally melting real chocolate into a smooth, creamy, super thick drink.

I use this recipe for French Hot Chocolate from the website Well Plated by Erin Clarke.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon espresso powder (optional) but delicious for intensifying chocolate flavor
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate at least 70% chopped **I've used 50-60%
Giant bowl of whipped cream for serving

**I add shaved chocolate pieces (or small chocolate chunk pieces) on top of one heaping spoonful..or several of whipped cream.

Instructions

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the whole milk, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and espresso powder until small bubbles appear around the edges.

Do not allow the mixture to boil.

Remove from saucepan from the heat and stir in the chopped chocolate until melted, returning the sauce to low heat if needed for the chocolate to melt completely.

Serve warm, topped with lots of whipped cream.

Notes

Choose the best quality chocolate you can, as the flavor really carries the drink.

I love Guittard for a splurge, Ghirardelli, or Godiva, but the Trader Joe’s Pound Plus 72% bar is quite good too.

I do not recommend chocolate chips, as they contain stabilizers and do not melt as well.

Left over French Hot Chocolate can be refrigerated in an airtight container (empty mason or jam jars work particularly well). Reheat gently the in the microwave or in a saucepan over low heat.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hot Chocolate# Hot Cocoa# Cooking# Recipes# Desserts

Comments / 20

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is Verified on @Twitter & @MuckRack

Connecticut State
9K followers

More from Florence Carmela

Classic Slow Cooker Chili

This is an easy Slow Cooker Chili Recipe with ground beef (or turkey), beans, tomato sauce, and delicious seasonings. The chili slowly simmers in the crockpot or slow cooker ith all the flavors coming together to create the juiciest chili, making it a deliciously rich and hardy meal.

Read full story
13 comments

Valerie Bertinelli: Growing Up Italian And Her Homemade Pizza

Who isn't a fan of Valerie Bertinelli? She is not only the host of the Food Network series "Valerie's Home Cooking," she is also the author of several popular cookbooks. Valerie Bertinelli is also a Golden Globe Award-winning actress who starred in the classic comedy series "One Day at a Time," as girl-next-door Barbara Cooper. Several years later she starred in another comedy "Hot In Cleveland" with the legendary Betty White.

Read full story
18 comments

Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix

These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.

Read full story
20 comments

Sarah Jessica Parker And John Corbett Are Back Together On Set Of The HBO Max Series ''And Just Like That''

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are finally back together again and reunited on the set of "And Just Like That!" Recently there were photos posted on social media getting fans excited. The post teases "Shh. Don’t tell anyone," on the "And Just Like That" Instagram account there are 5 first-time photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of the mega hit series Sex and the City. She responded "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in the comment section of the surprise post.

Read full story
27 comments
Hartford, CT

Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' Reunion

Are you a fan of the 90's hit movie Clueless? Well, three stars of the iconic, cult-classic film, Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan will be reuniting for That's 4 Entertainment 90's Con March 17 - 19 at The Connecticut Convention Center. According to their press release they will be "participating in a special Q&A panel, guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the cast for autographs, selfies, and professional photo opportunities, Saturday and Sunday (March 18-19)."

Read full story
11 comments
New Orleans, LA

Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?

Are you ready for this 'Real Housewives' fans? According to a recent casting call, released in December 2022, The Real Housewives of New Orleans (RHONO) could be coming soon.

Read full story
18 comments

For General Hospital’s Maurice Benard, Could There Be A Possible Daytime Talk Show In His Future?

For General Hospital's Legendary Michael "Sonny" Corinthos Actor Maurice Benard, will there be a possible daytime talk show in his future?. Three-time Emmy Award winner Maurice Benard’s smash YouTube series State of Mind, is an open, compassionate space where he and his guests have riveting, conversations where they discuss their lives in a very real and eye-opening way. Mainly, he dives into a spectrum of mental-health issues but also takes you on a journey through Hollywood, stories about working in the business and the emotional affects of it on himself and his guests.

Read full story
11 comments

Modern Family: ABC's Longest Running Sitcom

Were you a fan of ABC's longest-running comedy series? It was also considered one of the most popular TV shows in it's 11 seasons on air, reaching millions of homes each week during it's original run.

Read full story
13 comments
Montville, CT

Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023

The Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Fest 2023 is back and it's going to be better than ever this year with seven brand new exclusive events. You can participate in a weekend full of wines, spirits, celebrity chef showcases and delightful dishes! There will be 14 events over 4 days and you can enjoy a weekend of Indulgence, every foodie and wine connoisseurs dream come true.

Read full story
10 comments

No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.

Read full story
17 comments
Hartford, CT

Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" Reunion

Are you a fan of the 1990's? Well the 90s Con is back with Amanda Bynes and Mario Lopez as the shows headliners. It will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center. The 90s Con is returning to Hartford in March and it's bringing all your favorites out for 2023, including members of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

Read full story
56 comments

Actress Eva Longoria Baston Makes Her Favorite Tex Mex Dish

Do you want to learn how to make Eva Longoria's favorite dish, Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas? The Texas-born Actress and Producer is all about good food and cooking for her family. She has spoken about her love of cooking and sharing her culinary skills with her closest friends and family members.

Read full story
21 comments

General Hospital Star Genie Francis Speaks Out On Inappropriate Luke And Laura Storyline

The General Hospital star, Genie Francis will no longer defend the storyline that started the Luke and Laura phenomenon, the infamous rape scene at the Campus Disco. "I think that the story was inappropriate, I don't condone it, and it's been a burden that I've had to carry to try to justify that story, and so I'm not doing that anymore."

Read full story
72 comments
Fairfield, CT

Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl Scouts

Two Girl Scouts from Fairfield, Connecticut are getting attention for their book on Climate Change after a boost from Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter. These two high school freshmen wrote and illustrated the book “Susie Speaks Up” which is about a young girl who learns about climate change as she travels the world.

Read full story
31 comments

New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter

The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'

Read full story
37 comments
Connecticut State

Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut

Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."

Read full story
30 comments

After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role

Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.

Read full story
128 comments

Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons

Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.

Read full story
15 comments

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Takes On New Job At The "Today" Show

Camille Vasquez, the dynamic celebrity lawyer who became a household name and media sensation when she represented Actor Johnny Depp in his $50 million dollar defamation case against his ex-wife actress Amber Heard, has landed a new job at NBC News.

Read full story
77 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy