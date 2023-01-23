For General Hospital’s Maurice Benard, Could There Be A Possible Daytime Talk Show In His Future?

Maurice Benard Photo by Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

For General Hospital's Legendary Michael "Sonny" Corinthos Actor Maurice Benard, will there be a possible daytime talk show in his future?

Three-time Emmy Award winner Maurice Benard’s smash YouTube series State of Mind, is an open, compassionate space where he and his guests have riveting, conversations where they discuss their lives in a very real and eye-opening way. Mainly, he dives into a spectrum of mental-health issues but also takes you on a journey through Hollywood, stories about working in the business and the emotional affects of it on himself and his guests.

Recently, it wasn’t a big surprise to the General Hospital actor that one of his fans suggested on Twitter that he’d be “the next person that gets his own talk show on ABC… ”

According to Soaps She Knows "Though the soap keeps Benard hopping as Sonny, the mobster around whom more action centers than the hospital, he was open to the idea. “That’s interesting. I get asked that a lot,” he tweeted back, adding that it might be an appealing prospect “as long as it doesn’t take away from the vibe I get in the State of Mind room.”

"Behind the mic, Benard is so at-home, he might as well be standing on a welcome mat. And since the series is his and his alone, he calls the shots. If he wants to follow a conversation in one direction instead of another, he can. If he wants to have on a guest who has never done a daytime drama, that’s entirely his call."

So, it's safe to say that State of Mind is Maurice Benard’s "baby" and one that he’s happy to share with the world “I love having the little show with a big heart,” he said.

Maurice Benard is also a New York Times Best Selling Author of the book "Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital" is available on Amazon.