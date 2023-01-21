Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke from Bravo TV’s Summer House Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images

The Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Fest 2023 is back and it's going to be better than ever this year with seven brand new exclusive events. You can participate in a weekend full of wines, spirits, celebrity chef showcases and delightful dishes! There will be 14 events over 4 days and you can enjoy a weekend of Indulgence, every foodie and wine connoisseurs dream come true.

"Wine connoisseurs and food aficionados rejoice! Sun Wine & Food Fest is back at Mohegan Sun. Don’t miss your chance to sip and sample your way through endless vintages and signature dishes, incredible showcases and tastings during a four-day affair across the Uncas Ballroom, Earth Expo & Convention Center, and restaurants across the property." Please note, you must be 21 years of age or older to attend The Sun Wine and Food Fest 2023." Located at 1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Scheduled to appear; Chef Michael Symon, Chef Todd English, Chef Ben Ford, Chef Govind Armstrong, Chef Esther Choi, Chef Plum, Chef Dell Leandro, DJ Irie, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke of Bravo’s Summer House and many more. Information taken from the Mohegan Sun website.

The official charity is the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation "Our mission is to carry on Denise’s passionate efforts to support advances in medicine and health, promote responsibility in the media, and assist those facing physical and mental challenges, while encouraging openness, courage and kindness in all endeavors. These causes were particularly close to Denise’s heart, and your generous donation will greatly assist in providing worthy organizations the support they need."

