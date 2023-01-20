Hartford, CT

Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" Reunion

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lb5tf_0kLJjXpn00
Amanda BynesPhoto byImageCollect.com/Fernando-Leon

Are you a fan of the 1990's? Well the 90s Con is back with Amanda Bynes and Mario Lopez as the shows headliners. It will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center. The 90s Con is returning to Hartford in March and it's bringing all your favorites out for 2023, including members of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

Amanda Bynes will make her first public appearance since the end of her 9 year conservatorship. The actress will be reuniting with some of her former ''All That'' costars at the upcoming 90's fan convention.

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” Bynes told People.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17, through March 19, 2023. The 90s Con features stars, memorabilia, music and more from that era in pop culture.

Show hours are:

Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Some of the stars that are expected to attend the events according to the FOX61 website:

Amanda Bynes from All That, The Amanda Show, What a Girl Wants, She's the Man, Hairspray, What I Like About You.

Mario Lopez from Saved by the Bell, Access Hollywood, The Bold and the Beautiful, Holiday in Handcuffs.

Nick Carter and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys

Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC

Kel Mitchel from All That, Kenan and Kel, Good Burger, Game Shakers, Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Lori Beth Denberg from All That, Figure it Out, Good Burger, The Steve Harvey Show.

Danny Tamberelli from All That, The Adventures of Pete and Pete, The Mighty Ducks, The Magic School Bus.

Thora Birch from Hocus Pocus, Now and Then, American Beauty,Ghost World.

Jenna Leigh Green from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Loudest Voice, The Survivalist.

For ticket information please visit the That's 4 Entertainment website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Amanda Bynes# Mario Lopez# 90s Con# Pop Culture# Celebrities

Comments / 56

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is Verified on @Twitter & @MuckRack

Connecticut State
9K followers

More from Florence Carmela

New Orleans, LA

Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?

Are you ready for this 'Real Housewives' fans? According to a recent casting call, released in December 2022, The Real Housewives of New Orleans (RHONO) could be coming soon.

Read full story
4 comments

For General Hospital’s Maurice Benard, Could There Be A Possible Daytime Talk Show In His Future?

For General Hospital's Legendary Michael "Sonny" Corinthos Actor Maurice Benard, will there be a possible daytime talk show in his future?. Three-time Emmy Award winner Maurice Benard’s smash YouTube series State of Mind, is an open, compassionate space where he and his guests have riveting, conversations where they discuss their lives in a very real and eye-opening way. Mainly, he dives into a spectrum of mental-health issues but also takes you on a journey through Hollywood, stories about working in the business and the emotional affects of it on himself and his guests.

Read full story
11 comments

Modern Family: ABC's Longest Running Sitcom

Were you a fan of ABC's longest-running comedy series? It was also considered one of the most popular TV shows in it's 11 seasons on air, reaching millions of homes each week during it's original run.

Read full story
12 comments
Montville, CT

Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023

The Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Fest 2023 is back and it's going to be better than ever this year with seven brand new exclusive events. You can participate in a weekend full of wines, spirits, celebrity chef showcases and delightful dishes! There will be 14 events over 4 days and you can enjoy a weekend of Indulgence, every foodie and wine connoisseurs dream come true.

Read full story
10 comments

No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.

Read full story
16 comments

Actress Eva Longoria Baston Makes Her Favorite Tex Mex Dish

Do you want to learn how to make Eva Longoria's favorite dish, Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas? The Texas-born Actress and Producer is all about good food and cooking for her family. She has spoken about her love of cooking and sharing her culinary skills with her closest friends and family members.

Read full story
21 comments

General Hospital Star Genie Francis Speaks Out On Inappropriate Luke And Laura Storyline

The General Hospital star, Genie Francis will no longer defend the storyline that started the Luke and Laura phenomenon, the infamous rape scene at the Campus Disco. "I think that the story was inappropriate, I don't condone it, and it's been a burden that I've had to carry to try to justify that story, and so I'm not doing that anymore."

Read full story
72 comments
Fairfield, CT

Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl Scouts

Two Girl Scouts from Fairfield, Connecticut are getting attention for their book on Climate Change after a boost from Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter. These two high school freshmen wrote and illustrated the book “Susie Speaks Up” which is about a young girl who learns about climate change as she travels the world.

Read full story
31 comments

New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter

The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'

Read full story
37 comments
Connecticut State

Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut

Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."

Read full story
30 comments

After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role

Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.

Read full story
128 comments

Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons

Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.

Read full story
15 comments

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Takes On New Job At The "Today" Show

Camille Vasquez, the dynamic celebrity lawyer who became a household name and media sensation when she represented Actor Johnny Depp in his $50 million dollar defamation case against his ex-wife actress Amber Heard, has landed a new job at NBC News.

Read full story
77 comments

TikTok Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake, Quick Dessert Idea

So, are you on TikTok? Well, if you haven't heard, there is yet another mouth watering recipe you must try. If you love cinnamon rolls you will devour this sweet, gooey and very cinnamon-y dessert.

Read full story
20 comments

Dancing With The Stars Live Is Back With Charli D'Amelio At The Mohegan Sun Arena

Are you a fan of Dancing With The Stars? Well, you are in for a special treat. America’s favorite dance show is back on tour and will be in Uncasville, Connecticut at The Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8pm.

Read full story
12 comments

Robin Williams: A Pioneer Of Comedy, Television And Movies

Robin Williams was a gifted comedian and actor. The Academy Award winner was known for his comedic timing and improvisational skills, bringing to life the wide variety of characters he created on the spur of the moment and portrayed on film, in both dramas and comedies. The Chicago-born actor began performing stand-up comedy in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1976 at the age of 25.

Read full story
18 comments

Baked Shells And Cheese With Italian Breadcrumbs, A Dinner Classic

This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Read full story
20 comments
Plainville, CT

Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral

Just when you thought we saw the last of Black Bears in Connecticut, at least during the winter months. Well, a stunned Connecticut family, living in Plainville, is letting a sleeping bear lie (for now) after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck.

Read full story
22 comments

Cameron Diaz On A Return To Acting After Becoming A Mother In Her 40's

Where has Actress Cameron Diaz been? She welcomed her first child via surrogate, a daughter named Raddix, in 2019 with her husband of 8 years, musician Benji Madden. She opened up about getting older in Hollywood and motherhood in her 40's in a new interview with her friend, Actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast. She tells her friend “The last eight years I shifted into another gear,” says Cameron Diaz. “I went in and did some really deep, personal healing.”

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy