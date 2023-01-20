Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" Reunion

Amanda Bynes Photo by ImageCollect.com/Fernando-Leon

Are you a fan of the 1990's? Well the 90s Con is back with Amanda Bynes and Mario Lopez as the shows headliners. It will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center. The 90s Con is returning to Hartford in March and it's bringing all your favorites out for 2023, including members of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

Amanda Bynes will make her first public appearance since the end of her 9 year conservatorship. The actress will be reuniting with some of her former ''All That'' costars at the upcoming 90's fan convention.

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” Bynes told People.



The event is scheduled to take place at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17, through March 19, 2023. The 90s Con features stars, memorabilia, music and more from that era in pop culture.



Show hours are:



Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Some of the stars that are expected to attend the events according to the FOX61 website:



Amanda Bynes from All That, The Amanda Show, What a Girl Wants, She's the Man, Hairspray, What I Like About You.

Mario Lopez from Saved by the Bell, Access Hollywood, The Bold and the Beautiful, Holiday in Handcuffs.

Nick Carter and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys

Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC

Kel Mitchel from All That, Kenan and Kel, Good Burger, Game Shakers, Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Lori Beth Denberg from All That, Figure it Out, Good Burger, The Steve Harvey Show.

Danny Tamberelli from All That, The Adventures of Pete and Pete, The Mighty Ducks, The Magic School Bus.

Thora Birch from Hocus Pocus, Now and Then, American Beauty,Ghost World.

Jenna Leigh Green from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Loudest Voice, The Survivalist.

For ticket information please visit the That's 4 Entertainment website.