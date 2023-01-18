Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl Scouts

Leonardo DiCaprio Photo by Étienne Laurent/EPA

Two Girl Scouts from Fairfield, Connecticut are getting attention for their book on Climate Change after a boost from Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter. These two high school freshmen wrote and illustrated the book “Susie Speaks Up” which is about a young girl who learns about climate change as she travels the world.

The 14-year-olds from Fairfield Ludlowe High School are hoping to become published authors one day, especially after a book they wrote for a Girl Scout project was spotlighted on social media by the Hollywood star.



“It was very surreal. We told some friends and family and they were very excited for us. It was really special,” Ayla Eyikan said. Ayla wrote and illustrated “Susie Speaks Up” with Teagan Weber. The two have been part of a troop together since the first grade. Teagan's mom, Carmen Weber, is their troop leader."

In November, the actor and climate activist gave a shout out and tweeted from his official Twitter account a link to a CT Insider story mentioning the book.



"Two ninth graders in Fairfield, CT (sic) have written and illustrated a children's book about climate change, believing that if young people knew the impact their actions may have on the planet, they'd adopt more Earth-friendly habits," the actor tweeted. “The book covers important topics such as deforestation, pollution, and rising sea levels.”

"Leonardo DiCaprio is as known for films like "Titanic" and "Inception" as he is for his work bringing awareness to climate change and global warming. The actor was an early advocate for hybrid vehicles like the Toyota Prius and still drives a host of hybrid and electric vehicles. It's also not his first de facto endorsement of the Girl Scouts of America. DiCaprio became the subject of a Long Island Girl Scout troop's cookie campaign after he bought a box during a bit at the 2016 Oscars." Taken from the The New Haven Register website.