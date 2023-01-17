New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter

Aileen Hnatiuk Photo by Aileen Hnatiuk/Twitter

The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'

From The Daily Mail "The New Orleans Saints season is over but for a reporter who covers the team, life as a new-found Twitter favorite has just started. Aileen Hnatiuk, who covers the Saints for BRPround in Louisiana, tweeted 'That's a wrap #Saints' on Tuesday with a picture (above) outside the Saints' practice facility, after the team missed out on the NFL playoffs. But the tweet went viral, getting millions of views and more than 40,000 likes from fans fawning over her appearance. Many fans claimed they were becoming Saints supporters, or that they were making the Saints their second favorite team, all because Hnatiuk covers them."

The 26-year-old journalist, featured in her post was wearing a purple sweater at work, never thinking she would create such a stir. She took it all in stride, and is handling her new found social media fame by keeping it short and sweet when she later wrote the phrase again on her Instagram story next to the same picture.



"Hnatiuk is the daughter of former professional golfer and four-time Nike tour winner Glen Hnatiuk. The Saints, meanwhile, rounded out their 2022 campaign with a 10-7 defeat by the Carolina Panthers as they finished third in the NFC South standings. The Canadian won $2,000,000 in career earnings on the PGA Tour, with his wins coming between 1992 and 1999. The result meant they ended the season with a 7-10 record. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South and advanced to the playoffs." Taken from The Daily Mail website.

"Aileen Hnatiuk is a native of Florida and is currently working for BRProud in Louisiana and has covered the Saints throughout their difficult 2022 season. She was born in February, 1996 and grew up in Weeki Wachee, Florida. She grew up competing in pageants and played numerous competitive sports, starring for the Pirates volleyball team during her time at ECU," according to The Sun.

