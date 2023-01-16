Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut

Grilled Shrimp Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash

Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."

If you decide to take a trip to beautiful, coastal Connecticut to take in the opulence and savor the delicious taste of Connecticut’s best seafood restaurants here is a list to help you choose the best Connecticut has to offer.

This list was taken from the Best Things In Connecticut website.

The Whelk, Westport, CT

The Whelk is a seafood bar that has a large raw bar, with numerous options to enjoy littlenecks or chilled prawns from several fishermen located in New England and eastern Canada. If you prefer your seafood cooked, you have a wide variety of dishes to choose from including crab toast, lobster, brook trout, mackerel, and squid. Do be sure to save room for dessert as their butter cake with butterscotch and chocolate peanut butter cup are both mouthwateringly good.

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood, Norwalk, CT

Dive into luxurious waterfront dining at the Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood. Enjoy beautifully plated tender fish such as pecan crusted salmon, grilled swordfish steak, and tougarashi dusted yellowfin tuna. The menu also features fish and chips, fried oysters, lobster, and numerous sides. Alongside the restaurant is a fresh seafood market, so you can cook your own at home.

S&P Oyster, Mystic, CT

Stop by this traditional New England restaurant for fresh seafood fare. Dine outside on their patio while admiring the boats passing by and enjoy views of the Mystic River. S&P Oyster serves a wide range of seafood including oysters on the half shell, New England clam chowder, blue crab ravioli, lobster alfredo, and more.

Ford’s Lobster, Noank, CT

Enjoy Connecticut’s fine warm days with outdoor seating only in the relaxing atmosphere of Ford’s Lobster. On the menu, diners will find flavorful coconut curry mussels, fried calamari, blueberry and lobster salad, roasted cod, and more. Their menu is full of flavorful, unique options, and the restaurant is highly recommended for those looking to enjoy an evening on the water with friends.

The Place Restaurant, Guilford, CT

Open seasonally, the Place Restaurant is a casual spot serving up roasted clams, lobster, steamers, fish, and more cooked over an 18-foot long open fire. Customers relax over great food on the tables and tree stump chairs. Bring your own wine or beer to complete your great meal.

Stowe’s Seafood, West Haven, CT

As a classic Connecticut shoreline restaurant, Stowe’s Seafood serves seafood chili, seafood rolls packed with meat, and seafood meals with your choice of breaded and fried fish. Keep in mind that the lines at Stowe’s can sometimes be long because of their popularity!

Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough, Noank, CT

Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough has been serving lobster and other fresh seafood dishes to Nutmeggers and those visiting from out of state for 80 years. A local favorite for many, Abbott’s is a casual restaurant with indoor and outdoor picnic bench seating. Find family favorites such as hot lobster rolls, both Rhode Island and New England clam chowder (to please both camps), crab cakes, stuffed clams, lobster dinners, tuna rolls, and more.

Supreme Seafood Restaurant, North Branford, CT

Supreme Seafood Restaurant serves a wide variety of classic New England seafood dishes such as shrimp roasted corn, creamy clam chowder, clam strip roll, scallops, and fish sandwiches. Enjoy casual dining along with your made to order meal.

Westville Seafood, New Haven, CT

Arrive with an empty stomach and feast on a seafood platter served with fries and coleslaw. Savor the delicious fried shrimp, clam strips, and calamari, or opt for a smaller side order. They also serve shrimp and tuna salads, and clam chowder.



Lobster Hut, Milford, CT

Now open year-round, enjoy a fresh, hot lobster roll in winter or summer. The lobster rolls here are massive and filled with tender meat in every bite. Enjoy a side of fries, onion rings, or coleslaw with your roll to make it a full meal. Lobster Hut also serves cream lobster bisque topped with crunchy oyster crackers.