Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mW2id_0kG9gaxL00
Grilled ShrimpPhoto byFarhad IbrahimzadeonUnsplash

Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."

If you decide to take a trip to beautiful, coastal Connecticut to take in the opulence and savor the delicious taste of Connecticut’s best seafood restaurants here is a list to help you choose the best Connecticut has to offer.

This list was taken from the Best Things In Connecticut website.

The Whelk, Westport, CT
The Whelk is a seafood bar that has a large raw bar, with numerous options to enjoy littlenecks or chilled prawns from several fishermen located in New England and eastern Canada. If you prefer your seafood cooked, you have a wide variety of dishes to choose from including crab toast, lobster, brook trout, mackerel, and squid. Do be sure to save room for dessert as their butter cake with butterscotch and chocolate peanut butter cup are both mouthwateringly good.

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood, Norwalk, CT
Dive into luxurious waterfront dining at the Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood. Enjoy beautifully plated tender fish such as pecan crusted salmon, grilled swordfish steak, and tougarashi dusted yellowfin tuna. The menu also features fish and chips, fried oysters, lobster, and numerous sides. Alongside the restaurant is a fresh seafood market, so you can cook your own at home.

S&P Oyster, Mystic, CT
Stop by this traditional New England restaurant for fresh seafood fare. Dine outside on their patio while admiring the boats passing by and enjoy views of the Mystic River. S&P Oyster serves a wide range of seafood including oysters on the half shell, New England clam chowder, blue crab ravioli, lobster alfredo, and more.

Ford’s Lobster, Noank, CT
Enjoy Connecticut’s fine warm days with outdoor seating only in the relaxing atmosphere of Ford’s Lobster. On the menu, diners will find flavorful coconut curry mussels, fried calamari, blueberry and lobster salad, roasted cod, and more. Their menu is full of flavorful, unique options, and the restaurant is highly recommended for those looking to enjoy an evening on the water with friends.

The Place Restaurant, Guilford, CT
Open seasonally, the Place Restaurant is a casual spot serving up roasted clams, lobster, steamers, fish, and more cooked over an 18-foot long open fire. Customers relax over great food on the tables and tree stump chairs. Bring your own wine or beer to complete your great meal.

Stowe’s Seafood, West Haven, CT
As a classic Connecticut shoreline restaurant, Stowe’s Seafood serves seafood chili, seafood rolls packed with meat, and seafood meals with your choice of breaded and fried fish. Keep in mind that the lines at Stowe’s can sometimes be long because of their popularity!

Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough, Noank, CT
Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough has been serving lobster and other fresh seafood dishes to Nutmeggers and those visiting from out of state for 80 years. A local favorite for many, Abbott’s is a casual restaurant with indoor and outdoor picnic bench seating. Find family favorites such as hot lobster rolls, both Rhode Island and New England clam chowder (to please both camps), crab cakes, stuffed clams, lobster dinners, tuna rolls, and more.

Supreme Seafood Restaurant, North Branford, CT
Supreme Seafood Restaurant serves a wide variety of classic New England seafood dishes such as shrimp roasted corn, creamy clam chowder, clam strip roll, scallops, and fish sandwiches. Enjoy casual dining along with your made to order meal.

Westville Seafood, New Haven, CT
Arrive with an empty stomach and feast on a seafood platter served with fries and coleslaw. Savor the delicious fried shrimp, clam strips, and calamari, or opt for a smaller side order. They also serve shrimp and tuna salads, and clam chowder.

Lobster Hut, Milford, CT
Now open year-round, enjoy a fresh, hot lobster roll in winter or summer. The lobster rolls here are massive and filled with tender meat in every bite. Enjoy a side of fries, onion rings, or coleslaw with your roll to make it a full meal. Lobster Hut also serves cream lobster bisque topped with crunchy oyster crackers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Restaurants# Top 10# Seafood# Connecticut# Foodies

Comments / 30

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is Verified on @Twitter & @MuckRack

Connecticut State
9K followers

More from Florence Carmela

No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.

Read full story
6 comments
Hartford, CT

Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" Reunion

Are you a fan of the 1990's? Well the 90s Con is back with Amanda Bynes and Mario Lopez as the shows headliners. It will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center. The 90s Con is returning to Hartford in March and it's bringing all your favorites out for 2023, including members of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

Read full story
34 comments

Actress Eva Longoria Baston Makes Her Favorite Tex Mex Dish

Do you want to learn how to make Eva Longoria's favorite dish, Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas? The Texas-born Actress and Producer is all about good food and cooking for her family. She has spoken about her love of cooking and sharing her culinary skills with her closest friends and family members.

Read full story
18 comments

General Hospital Star Genie Francis Speaks Out On Inappropriate Luke And Laura Storyline

The General Hospital star, Genie Francis will no longer defend the storyline that started the Luke and Laura phenomenon, the infamous rape scene at the Campus Disco. "I think that the story was inappropriate, I don't condone it, and it's been a burden that I've had to carry to try to justify that story, and so I'm not doing that anymore."

Read full story
50 comments
Fairfield, CT

Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl Scouts

Two Girl Scouts from Fairfield, Connecticut are getting attention for their book on Climate Change after a boost from Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter. These two high school freshmen wrote and illustrated the book “Susie Speaks Up” which is about a young girl who learns about climate change as she travels the world.

Read full story
30 comments

New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter

The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'

Read full story
35 comments

After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role

Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.

Read full story
127 comments

Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons

Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.

Read full story
15 comments

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Takes On New Job At The "Today" Show

Camille Vasquez, the dynamic celebrity lawyer who became a household name and media sensation when she represented Actor Johnny Depp in his $50 million dollar defamation case against his ex-wife actress Amber Heard, has landed a new job at NBC News.

Read full story
77 comments

TikTok Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake, Quick Dessert Idea

So, are you on TikTok? Well, if you haven't heard, there is yet another mouth watering recipe you must try. If you love cinnamon rolls you will devour this sweet, gooey and very cinnamon-y dessert.

Read full story
20 comments

Dancing With The Stars Live Is Back With Charli D'Amelio At The Mohegan Sun Arena

Are you a fan of Dancing With The Stars? Well, you are in for a special treat. America’s favorite dance show is back on tour and will be in Uncasville, Connecticut at The Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8pm.

Read full story
12 comments

Robin Williams: A Pioneer Of Comedy, Television And Movies

Robin Williams was a gifted comedian and actor. The Academy Award winner was known for his comedic timing and improvisational skills, bringing to life the wide variety of characters he created on the spur of the moment and portrayed on film, in both dramas and comedies. The Chicago-born actor began performing stand-up comedy in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1976 at the age of 25.

Read full story
18 comments

Baked Shells And Cheese With Italian Breadcrumbs, A Dinner Classic

This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Read full story
20 comments
Plainville, CT

Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral

Just when you thought we saw the last of Black Bears in Connecticut, at least during the winter months. Well, a stunned Connecticut family, living in Plainville, is letting a sleeping bear lie (for now) after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck.

Read full story
22 comments

Cameron Diaz On A Return To Acting After Becoming A Mother In Her 40's

Where has Actress Cameron Diaz been? She welcomed her first child via surrogate, a daughter named Raddix, in 2019 with her husband of 8 years, musician Benji Madden. She opened up about getting older in Hollywood and motherhood in her 40's in a new interview with her friend, Actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast. She tells her friend “The last eight years I shifted into another gear,” says Cameron Diaz. “I went in and did some really deep, personal healing.”

Read full story
12 comments
Salisbury, CT

Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In Salisbury

Katie Holmes resides in a charming Connecticut home in her latest movie "Alone Together." The quintessential “New York Lockdown Love Story,” is filmed in Salisbury, Connecticut, just south of the Massachusetts border and about 110 miles north of the Big Apple. You may recognize The Springbrook Motel, which Charlie becomes so enamored with mid-film, can be found in the same area. It's actually the rear side of the White Hart Inn at 15 Under Mountain Road.

Read full story
29 comments
Connecticut State

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.

Read full story
42 comments

Superstar Selena Gomez: Starting Off 2023 Feeling Optimistic About The Future

Superstar Selena Gomez is looking forward to 2023! After the last few years of struggling both publicly and privately, she is looking forward to a fresh start to the new year. The talented singer, actress and producer has big plans for herself and shared them recently.

Read full story
16 comments
New Hartford, CT

The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family Fun

Residents enjoy a day of skiingPhoto byLes AndersononUnsplash. Looking for some wintertime fun for you or your family in the new year? Winterfest 2023 at Ski Sundown is the perfect festival of winter fun! You can put on your favorite wintertime costume, silly hat or a helmet cover and celebrate the cold winter season at Sundown. The festival is located in New Hartford, Connecticut at 126 Ratlum Road.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy