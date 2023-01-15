After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role

Steve Burton Photo by Steve Burton/Instagram

Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.

The Days of Our Lives alumni has joined the cast of the beloved soap on the Peacock Network. Steve Burton has reprised his role as the character, first introduced in 1988 as character Eve Donovan's (Charlotte Ross) high school classmate and love interest, in early 2023 for a "thrilling new storyline" alongside veteran cast members Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, DeidreHall, Drake Hogestyn, and many more.

According to Entertainment Weekly "Additional details about Burton's return are being kept under wraps, but Peacock teased that it would yield "more mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance" in a press release in 2022. Burton recently reprised his role on the second season of the spin-off series Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, where he had a romantic connection with Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

The casting comes about a year after Burton departed General Hospital for failing to comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Hospital alum, who reprised his role as Jason Morgan after he vacated the role in 2012, addressed the ouster on Instagram and said he was grateful for his time on the soap."

Here is the video Steve Burton posted on Instagram to his fans about his firing from General Hospital.



Steve Burton, to his fans on Instagram "I wanted you to hear it from me," he begins the video. "Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts, but this is also personal freedom to me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this."



He added, "But with that being said, you know me. I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you. I'll always be grateful. And I believe when one door closes, multiple doors open. That's always been my perspective, so I am excited to see what the future brings."

Steve Burton also went through some personal challenges in his life after being let go from General Hospital he and his wife separated. He tells his fans ''I wanted to clear something up,' Burton said. 'Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.'' This was reported on the Daily Mail website.