Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons

Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning.

One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.

This amazing Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa recipe is from The Food Network website

Tomato Soup

3 tablespoons good olive oil



3 cups yellow onions, chopped (2 onions)



1 tablespoon minced garlic (3 cloves)



4 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade



1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes, preferably San Marzano



Large pinch of saffron threads



Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



1/2 cup orzo



1/2 cup heavy cream







Grilled Cheese Croutons



4 (1/2-inch-thick) slices country white bread



2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted



4 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated

Directions

In a large pot or Dutch oven such as Le Creuset, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

Add the onions and cook over medium-low heat for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown.

Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.

Stir in the chicken stock, tomatoes, saffron, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.

Bring the soup to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.



Meanwhile, fill a medium pot with water, add 2 teaspoons salt and bring to a boil.

Add the orzo and cook for 7 minutes. (It will finish cooking in the soup.) Drain the orzo and add it to the soup.

Stir in the cream, return the soup to a simmer and cook for 10 more minutes, stirring frequently.

Serve hot with Grilled Cheese Croutons scattered on top.

And....

Heat a panini grill or what you have to make grilled cheese sandwiches.

Place the four slices of bread on a cutting board and brush lightly with the melted butter, being sure to butter the corners. Turn the slices over and pile Gruyère on two of the slices. Place the remaining two slices of bread on top of the Gruyère, -buttered sides up.



Grill the sandwiches on the panini grill for about 5 minutes, until nicely browned. Place on a cutting board, allow to rest for 1 minute, and cut into 1-inch cubes. Serve on top of soup.