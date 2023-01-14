Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Takes On New Job At The "Today" Show

Camille Vasquez Photo by www.hola.com

Camille Vasquez, the dynamic celebrity lawyer who became a household name and media sensation when she represented Actor Johnny Depp in his $50 million dollar defamation case against his ex-wife actress Amber Heard, has landed a new job at NBC News.

She was born in San Francisco, California, to a Colombian father and a Cuban mother. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and political science. She received her Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School in 2010, according to Wikipedia.

The successful, 38 year old made her first appearance on the peacock network in an official capacity on Monday, January 9, when the “Today” show host Hoda Kotb introduced the attorney as an “NBC News legal analyst.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC family as a legal analyst. I grew up watching the ‘Today’ show and it’s such a privilege to now be part of a world-class, dedicated team discussing the most important legal stories of the day,” Vasquez told The New York Post on Monday."

"The network also confirmed Vasquez’s hiring in a tweet. Media outlets reportedly engaged in a fierce competition to land Vasquez’s services, with “at least three national news divisions” attempting to hire her as an analyst or contributor, according to The Hollywood Reporter."

"Camille Vasquez became a household name and viral sensation last year during the highly-scrutinized Depp trial, where she served as lead attorney alongside Benjamin Chew. She frequently sparred with Heard during the trial’s cross-examination phase. The case culminated in a win for Depp and more than $10 million in damages." Taken from The New York Post website.