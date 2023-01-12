Dancing With The Stars Live Is Back With Charli D'Amelio At The Mohegan Sun Arena

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiNkQ_0kC74VRp00
Mark Ballas and Charli D'AmelioPhoto byABC/Eric McCandless

Are you a fan of Dancing With The Stars? Well, you are in for a special treat. America’s favorite dance show is back on tour and will be in Uncasville, Connecticut at The Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8pm.


"See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special guest stars! With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more!" Taken from the Dancing With The Stars Tour website.


The cast will include Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Kateryna Klishyna, Sasha Farber, Alexis Warr, Gleb Savchenko and Brandon Armstrong.


“Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege – the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour! We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast.Whether you’ve made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance,” the pro dancers shared.


"Dancing With The Stars Live will also feature celebrity guests Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, along with Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino on select dates. This year’s all new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series, performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31" according to the Mohegan Sun Arena website.


Tickets are $45 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com and will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office and subject to availability.

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast.

