Baked Shells And Cheese With Italian Breadcrumbs, A Dinner Classic

Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Breadcrumbs Photo by www.browneyedbaker.com

This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

A quick dinner idea, takes only 30 - 40 minutes total, prep and cooking time. You also use simple ingredients you most likely have at home in your pantry and refrigerator.

This recipe makes the perfect side dish for any meal and is also a great vegetarian option. This recipe is from the Bowl of Delicious website.

Ingredients

8 oz. medium shells pasta or other small-medium pasta shape, whole wheat or regular

4 tablespoons butter divided

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 cups milk preferably whole

8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese (about 2 cups)

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese divided

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley divided

1 cup breadcrumbs regular or panko, unseasoned

1 teaspoon garlic powder, kosher salt and black pepper

Instructions

Cook pasta according to directions until al dente in salted water.

Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large oven-safe skillet.

Add the flour (2 tablespoons) and stir to coat in the butter, and continue to cook, stirring, for about 1 minute.

Gradually pour in the milk (2 cups) and whisk to combine so there are no clumps of flour.

Continue heating and whisking until thickened a bit (about 2 minutes).

Stir in the mozzarella cheese (8 oz.), half of the parmesan cheese (1/4 cup), and half of the fresh parsley (2 tablespoons).

Whisk until fully combined.

In a small bowl, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter.

Add the breadcrumbs (1 cup), the rest of the parmesan (1/4 cup), the rest of the parsley (2 tablespoons), the garlic powder (1 teaspoon), and plenty of black pepper.

Stir until breadcrumbs are well-coated in the butter.

When pasta is done cooking, drain it or use a slotted spoon to transfer it over to the cheese sauce.

Stir to coat. It will seem really thick- don't worry, it will thin out as the pasta and any water clinging to it settles in.

Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture on top of the pasta and cheese sauce.

Broil for 5-10 minutes close to the top of the oven, rotating the skillet if necessary and checking to make sure it doesn't burn.

Once the breadcrumbs are golden-brown, remove from oven, place a handle cover or towel on the skillet's handle, and serve the mac and cheese sprinkled with more fresh parsley, if desired.