Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral

Black Bear Sleeping Photo by Chris Tellez on Unsplash

Just when you thought we saw the last of Black Bears in Connecticut, at least during the winter months. Well, a stunned Connecticut family, living in Plainville, is letting a sleeping bear lie (for now) after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck.

"Vincent Dashukewich told WTNH television he was shocked to see the black bear looking back at him when he went to investigate why his dog was growling about a week ago.''

"A video of the sleepy bear posted to TikTok has been viewed at least 13 million times as of Saturday. Thousands of people have also left comments, some giving their advice."

"Since then, Dashukewich has taken the advice of the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection and let the bear be as long as it is not causing problems. An agency employee said the animal would likely leave by the end of the month."



“He’s been super chill, I’ve gone out to check on him a few times and he hasn’t really moved," Dashukewich said. "He’s looked at me a few times but he’s pretty calm right now.”

"If the bear does cause issues, DEEP told him that blowing an air horn and flashing bright lights could get him to leave. If all else fails, DEEP will come and remove the bear, they said."



"The agency warns, however, to never approach or feed a bear near your home, as bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close. If a black bear does approach you, DEEP advises you to go on the offensive by shouting at it or waving your arms, and walking slowly away."



"Connecticut’s DEEP has also published additional information on bear safety and deterring the animals from your home." Taken from the Your Big Sky website.