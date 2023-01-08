Cameron Diaz On A Return To Acting After Becoming A Mother In Her 40's

Cameron Diaz Photo by www.goop.com

Where has Actress Cameron Diaz been? She welcomed her first child via surrogate, a daughter named Raddix, in 2019 with her husband of 8 years, musician Benji Madden. She opened up about getting older in Hollywood and motherhood in her 40's in a new interview with her friend, Actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast. She tells her friend “The last eight years I shifted into another gear,” says Cameron Diaz. “I went in and did some really deep, personal healing.”



According to Harper's Bazaar "The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years," the Avaline wine cofounder told her friend, per People. "It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go—I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child."

"Diaz, who is 49, also reflected on how her relationship with her own parents changed when she entered her 40s. "I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her—be there with her in her 40s," she said."

"She added that her genetics are potentially in her favor when it comes to living a long and healthy life. "My family's from sturdy stock," she said. "My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I've got some of that, and as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don't do."



She adds her thoughts on being "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids," Diaz said, "I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her."

After eight years, the actress has returned with the Netflix film 'Back in Action' The last movie Cameron Diaz starred in was the 2014 film Annie.