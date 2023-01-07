Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In Salisbury

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Photo by SPLASH NEWS

Katie Holmes resides in a charming Connecticut home in her latest movie "Alone Together." The quintessential “New York Lockdown Love Story,” is filmed in Salisbury, Connecticut, just south of the Massachusetts border and about 110 miles north of the Big Apple. You may recognize The Springbrook Motel, which Charlie becomes so enamored with mid-film, can be found in the same area. It's actually the rear side of the White Hart Inn at 15 Under Mountain Road.

This romantic-comedy is "the latest Covid Cinema offering (as MovieWeb has dubbed the unique genre) comes from none other than “Dawson’s Creek” alum/former Mrs. Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes. Titled “Alone Together,” the drama premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June and is currently running in select theaters, as well as streaming on-demand via both Vudu and Amazon Prime."

"Written by, directed by and starring the actress, “Alone Together” tells the story of Manhattan food critic June (Holmes), whose boyfriend, John (Derek Luke), books a country house in Upstate New York in March 2020 for the two to ride out the early days of the pandemic together."

"But things don’t exactly go as planned. Upon arriving at the idyllic rural property, June is surprised to learn that John won’t actually be joining her (he is staying in the city to help his elderly parents) and that the one-bedroom, one-bath pad has accidentally been double-booked, forcing her into an unexpected quarantine with a random, albeit handsome stranger named Charlie (Jim Sturgess)."

"The two quickly find common ground, though, whiling away the shutdown over McDonald’s take-out and late-night wine and bourbon-fueled conversations, and it is not long before their relationship turns romantic" according to The Dirt

Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes mini-me daughter plays an important part in her mother's movie as well. The film features a cover of “Blue Moon” by Suri, in her singing debut! “I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie told Yahoo Entertainment about the adorable collaboration. “So I asked her!” According to the Hollywood Life website.

Why film in beautiful, scenic Salisbury, Connecticut? With iit's "many villages of Lakeville, Taconic, Lime Rock and Amesville are convenient to the Appalachian Trail, mountains for hiking and skiing, lakes for fishing and canoeing, and numerous art and music venues. With its many scenic roads among beautiful vistas of New England homes, rolling hills, pristine lakes, and babbling brooks." Taken from the Salisbury Connecticut website.