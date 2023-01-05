Superstar Selena Gomez: Starting Off 2023 Feeling Optimistic About The Future

Selena Gomez Photo by Selena Gomez/Instagram

Superstar Selena Gomez is looking forward to 2023! After the last few years of struggling both publicly and privately, she is looking forward to a fresh start to the new year. The talented singer, actress and producer has big plans for herself and shared them recently.

According to Billboard, Selena Gomez is "looking toward the future, and even hopes to start a family one day." The “Lose You to Love Me” singer sat down with Raquelle Stevens and Ashley cook for a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation on Friday (Aug. 5), where she revealed what she sees for herself in the years to come."



“I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

"She is reportedly feeling very "optimistic about a potential blossoming of her love life in the new year." A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Selena is feeling positive and optimistic.” They added, “She is open to dating.”

The Rare Beauty founder has talked about her feelings on being single in 2022, mostly joking around about her relationship status. On May 3rd, she posted a TikTok where she's sitting on a couch surrounded by a few loving couples and looks straight at the camera and quips, “No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single.” She added “It's a real thing,” the Only Murders in the Building actress demanded “It's fine.”



"The pop star and actress has not had many public relationships, perhaps because her most longstanding one was so intensely scrutinized. Gomez dated singer Justin Bieber off and on for almost a decade, before he went on to marry model and Rhode beauty founder Hailey Bieber. For a while, it was rumored that Hailey started dating Justin before things were officially over between him and Gomez, but in September, Hailey was interviewed on the Call Her Daddy podcast by host Alex Cooper. Cooper asked if there was any overlap, and Hailey responded, “No, not one time.”



She added that “there's no drama personally,” and that the two have spoken to one another and have a respectful relationship. Unfortunately Hailey Beiber has received a lot of negative backlash on social media from Selena fans as well.

Selena Gomez has told the fans herself to back off, saying in another TikTok that she hates the “vile and disgusting” comments she'd seen and insisting that “words matter.” In October, Gomez posed with Hailey at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, seemingly to put the idea of a feud to rest." Taken from the Entertainment Tonight website.