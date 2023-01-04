The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family Fun

Residents enjoy a day of skiing Photo by Les Anderson on Unsplash

Looking for some wintertime fun for you or your family in the new year? Winterfest 2023 at Ski Sundown is the perfect festival of winter fun! You can put on your favorite wintertime costume, silly hat or a helmet cover and celebrate the cold winter season at Sundown. The festival is located in New Hartford, Connecticut at 126 Ratlum Road.

This family-friendly January 21st event is FREE to anyone with a Ski Sundown lift ticket or pass! The festivities are from 11am to 2pm included below:

11:00am – 12:00pm: Meet and Greet with Olaf and friends

12:00pm – 2:00pm Mountain Music with DJ Sunny

12:30pm – 2:00pm: Live Ice Sculpting demonstration with Ice Matters

Snowman Coloring Contest with prizes awarded in 4 age categories

From there website "Our Snowman Coloring Contest will begin in the weeks before Winterfest 2023 at Ski Sundown. Simply download and print your contest entry or pick one up at the Welcome Center beginning January 1st for your chance to win!

Please submit it your entry by 10:00pm on Friday, Jan. 20th, 2023. Ski Sundown will choose winners from four age categories: ages 3-5, 6-8, 9-11, and 12-adult. We will announce the winner’s names on social media and send a follow-up email with instructions for prize pick-up. Also, finalist’s entries will be placed on display inside the lodge."

You can order your lift tickets for this day in advance online. It's a free event to anyone with a Ski Sundown lift ticket or pass, so please order ahead of time to assure you don't miss out.