Breakfast Ideas: Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, A Sweet Indulgence

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXc32_0k354P7h00
Cream Cheese Stuffed French ToastPhoto bywww.yellowblissroad.com

Here's a truly decadent breakfast...lunch or dessert idea. Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast and it's not as hard as it may look.

All it takes is thick slices of sweet, egg-soaked bread cooked until golden and crispy around the edges, stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling and if you are like me, you'll add fresh strawberries and whipped cream on top.

This Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast really is perfect for any time of the day, and any occasion. My friends mom gets this every year as her special birthday treat and as her Mother's Day breakfast.

This recipe is from the Yellow Bliss Road website. For information on who invented French toast and which country it originated in...was it really France? Please go to the The Breakfast Shoppe website to find out.

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese 1 package, softened
1/3 cup powdered sugar or more to taste
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
12 slices of Texas Toast (one loaf) or any thick, hardy bread such as brioche or challah bread, both delicious and great options.
2 large eggs
3/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon granulated sugar

Instructions

Filling: beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until you have a spreadable consistency.

Spread a thick layer of cream cheese filling on one side of half of the Texas Toast.

Top with a second piece of Texas toast, forming a sandwich with cream cheese filling in the middle.

In a small bowl whisk eggs, milk, granulated sugar and cinnamon together.

Dip the sandwiches in the egg mixture to coat completely

Melt butter on a griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Cook sandwiches until golden brown on both sides.

Top with strawberries, syrup, and whipped cream

Toppings

Top your stuffed french toast with your favorite toppings.

Whipped cream
Warm maple syrup
Fresh berries
Banana slices
Cinnamon sugar
Chopped walnuts or pecans

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# French Toast# Stuffed French Toast# Breakfast# Recipes# Cooking

Comments / 25

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is Verified on @Twitter & @MuckRack

Connecticut State
8198 followers

More from Florence Carmela

Salisbury, CT

Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In Salisbury

Katie Holmes resides in a charming Connecticut home in her latest movie "Alone Together." The quintessential “New York Lockdown Love Story,” is filmed in Salisbury, Connecticut, just south of the Massachusetts border and about 110 miles north of the Big Apple. You may recognize The Springbrook Motel, which Charlie becomes so enamored with mid-film, can be found in the same area. It's actually the rear side of the White Hart Inn at 15 Under Mountain Road.

Read full story
20 comments
Connecticut State

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.

Read full story
41 comments

Superstar Selena Gomez: Starting Off 2023 Feeling Optimistic About The Future

Superstar Selena Gomez is looking forward to 2023! After the last few years of struggling both publicly and privately, she is looking forward to a fresh start to the new year. The talented singer, actress and producer has big plans for herself and shared them recently.

Read full story
16 comments
New Hartford, CT

The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family Fun

Residents enjoy a day of skiingPhoto byLes AndersononUnsplash. Looking for some wintertime fun for you or your family in the new year? Winterfest 2023 at Ski Sundown is the perfect festival of winter fun! You can put on your favorite wintertime costume, silly hat or a helmet cover and celebrate the cold winter season at Sundown. The festival is located in New Hartford, Connecticut at 126 Ratlum Road.

Read full story
11 comments

The Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki's Friendship Turned Into An On Set Romance

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang TheoryPhoto byLegion-Media. Lovebirds Penny and Leonard Hofstadter, the popular characters of the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory weren't only friends and colleagues on the set.

Read full story
64 comments

Actor Steven Schirripa Talks The Sopranos And His Current Role On CBS's Blue Bloods

Steven Schirripa and Donnie Wahlberg on the set of Blue BloodsPhoto bySteven Schirripa/Instagram. Steve Schirripa is an accomplished Actor, Producer and Author. He is best known for portraying Bobby Baccalieri on the series The Sopranos.

Read full story
17 comments

Food Network Star Nigella Lawson's Molten Chocolate Cakes "Choco Pots" A Chocolate Lover's Dream

Chocoholics unite! I found our ultimate chocolate dessert. Here's a quick and easy, 5 ingredient dessert from the Domestic Goddess (as her fans call her) that can be made in only 20 minutes. I have made this recipe so many times, and it never seems to fail. All chocolate addicts really love it.

Read full story
14 comments
Cromwell, CT

Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In Cromwell

Denise Richards virtual interview for The TalkPhoto byDenise Richards/Instagram. The former "Real Housewives" star and Bond girl Denise Richards was seen filming her latest movie last October in Cromwell, Connecticut in 2021. She was seen in the historic district town appearing alongside her former "Starship Troopers" costar Patrick Muldon, according to Fox61.

Read full story
33 comments

Party Ideas: Baked Creamy Spinach And Cheese Baguettes, A Healthy New Years Eve Appetizer

This is a warm, creamy stovetop version of Spinach and Cheese Dip, and it only has five ingredients, along with a little salt and pepper seasoning. Using only fridge and pantry staples along with a box of frozen spinach, this delightful cheesy spinach dip is ready in just five minutes.

Read full story
24 comments
Norwalk, CT

Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The Best

The Food Network's Guy Fieri is one of America’s most beloved celebrity chefs and TV personalities and he enjoys sharing the foodies gems he finds across the country. If you're looking to take a trip to one of Guy Fieri's favorite places, he recommends you check out a Venezuelan restaurant in Fairfield County Connecticut that is one of his favorite eateries in the state called Valencia Luncheria.

Read full story
21 comments

Actress Jennifer Garner Shares Her Family's Traditional Homemade Cornbread

Jennifer Garner for Once Upon A FarmPhoto byOnce Upon A Farm. Actress Jennifer Garner and her Mom Patricia share their family's beloved Cornbread recipe "It Tastes Like Home" Jennifer says. The actress recently called her mom, Patricia Garner, for a virtual walk-through of the family recipe on her "Pretend Cooking Show."

Read full story
29 comments
Hartford, CT

It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In Hartford

Outdoor ice skating rinkPhoto byShutterstock/begalphoto. Are you looking for a skating rink in the Nutmeg state that feels like a winter wonderland? Well, the much-anticipated Winterfest returns to Bushnell Park with it's ever-popular outdoor ice skating rink. The holiday festivities began in November with the return of the Winterfest in Downtown Hartford.

Read full story
15 comments

Bread Ideas: Cheesy Parmesan Garlic Knots, A Fun New Years Eve Appetizer

These delicious parmesan garlic knots take only 10 minutes to make and you need just 3 ingredients (plus spices) and you can use canned biscuit dough from the refrigerated section of your grocery store. You'll love how easy these are to make and what a tasty appetizer or quick side to any meal.

Read full story
22 comments

Italian Cuisine: Chicken Piccata, A Classic Dish The Entire Family Will Enjoy

This super simple pan-fried chicken piccata recipe is a classic Italian-American dish with a buttery, fresh lemon caper sauce that will add some zest and a lot of flavor to your chicken. Best part is, this recipe can be made in only 30 minutes.

Read full story
36 comments

Colin Macy-O'Toole Is Back: Watch Him On Bravo TV's Below Deck Galley Talk

Colin Macy O'ToolePhoto byColin Macy O'Toole/Instagram. Colin Macy-O'Toole is back for another season of Below Deck Galley Talk. The popular Bravo TV show is kicking off Season 4 with Colin Macy-O'Toole, Kate Chastain, Ben Robinson, Julia d'Albert Pusey, and more, ready to dish on all-things Below Deck.

Read full story
18 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Comedian Kevin Hart Playing Las Vegas New Year’s Eve On His North American "Reality Check" Tour

You can catch Comedian Kevin Hart live on stage with his new comedy stand-up show "Reality Check" where he is traveling across North America and will be on tour for four months.

Read full story
13 comments

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s 26 Year Love Story: He Credits His Wife For Helping Him With His Sobriety

Tim McGraw and Faith HillPhoto byJeffrey Mayer/WireImage. Country Superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s love story started on stage and has spanned almost three decades. The "Don't Take the Girl" singer and fellow country crooner Faith Hill met for the first time in 1994 at a gig in Nashville, Tennessee. Even though at the time, both were seeing other people fate stepped in, and their paths would cross again two years later and the rest, as they say, is history.

Read full story
15 comments

Traditional Italian Wedding Soup, Classic Neapolitan Comfort Food

This traditional, ancient Neapolitan soup called minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup” instead of the americanized wedding soup which refers to the 'marriage' of bits of inexpensive meat and leafy greens which make up the main ingredients.

Read full story
29 comments

80's Pop Icon Susanna Hoffs Of The Bangles Talks Debut Novel "This Bird Has Flown" Out April, 2023

The 80's Pop Icon, Susanna Hoffs is a Singer, Songwriter, Guitarist, and now a new Author. She is best known as the co-founder of the pop-rock, Beatles inspired band The Bangles.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy