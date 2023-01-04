Breakfast Ideas: Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, A Sweet Indulgence

Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast Photo by www.yellowblissroad.com

Here's a truly decadent breakfast...lunch or dessert idea. Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast and it's not as hard as it may look.

All it takes is thick slices of sweet, egg-soaked bread cooked until golden and crispy around the edges, stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling and if you are like me, you'll add fresh strawberries and whipped cream on top.

This Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast really is perfect for any time of the day, and any occasion. My friends mom gets this every year as her special birthday treat and as her Mother's Day breakfast.

This recipe is from the Yellow Bliss Road website. For information on who invented French toast and which country it originated in...was it really France? Please go to the The Breakfast Shoppe website to find out.

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese 1 package, softened

1/3 cup powdered sugar or more to taste

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

12 slices of Texas Toast (one loaf) or any thick, hardy bread such as brioche or challah bread, both delicious and great options.

2 large eggs

3/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

Instructions

Filling: beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until you have a spreadable consistency.

Spread a thick layer of cream cheese filling on one side of half of the Texas Toast.

Top with a second piece of Texas toast, forming a sandwich with cream cheese filling in the middle.

In a small bowl whisk eggs, milk, granulated sugar and cinnamon together.

Dip the sandwiches in the egg mixture to coat completely

Melt butter on a griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Cook sandwiches until golden brown on both sides.

Top with strawberries, syrup, and whipped cream

Toppings

Top your stuffed french toast with your favorite toppings.

Whipped cream

Warm maple syrup

Fresh berries

Banana slices

Cinnamon sugar

Chopped walnuts or pecans