The Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki's Friendship Turned Into An On Set Romance

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory Photo by Legion-Media

Lovebirds Penny and Leonard Hofstadter, the popular characters of the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory weren't only friends and colleagues on the set.

Apparently there was a mutual attraction between Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki who portrayed the neighbors-turned-soul mates throughout the shows 12 seasons. From the very beginning an immediate attraction was undeniable and the two dated privately between 2008 and 2010, during the first 3 seasons of the sitcom, and according to Kaley Cuoco, she "only had eyes" for Galecki.

According to Entertainment Weekly "I had a very big crush on Johnny early on," Cuoco says in an excerpt from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, published in Vanity Fair. "I was so not even hiding it. He has such swagger. We were both dating people at the time, but I only had eyes for Johnny. Then, when I found out he had eyes for me too, I was like, Uh‑oh, this is going to be trouble."



Galecki, for his part, was at first oblivious. "I have a healthy ego, but you really have to kind of club me over the head to let me know you're flirting with me," he says. "I had zero idea of any sort of crush before Kaley and I began dating." Still, the onscreen chemistry that led to their offscreen romance was undeniable, Cuoco says.

"All the scenes up until we actually got together in real life, it was obvious there was always something there," she says. "There was chemistry and we were crushing on each other. That was the whole first season until we actually got together for real."



As the crush continued to simmer, filming season 1's "The Nerdvana Annihilation," wherein Leonard has a dream that he saves Penny in an elevator shaft, was a turning point. "We had to be in each other's arms — and for quite some time, because it was a bit of a stunt that we were doing," Galecki recalls. "It was a whole thing, and it was a pre-tape since it took a little while."



"Kaley didn't look freaked out at all," he says. "In fact, she looked extremely happy in those arms." Cuoco adds, "I think we fell a little in love in that elevator shaft." Her costar says, "We felt something, yeah. I think that was a massive turning point [in our relationship]. At that point, both she and I knew that something mutual was felt, and that it was going to be more of a distraction from the work to try and continue to ignore it than to actually recognize it and surrender to it."

In an interview with CBS Watch Magazine, "Johnny Galecki discussed his relationship with Cuoco, setting the record straight on where they stood following their split. "We're dear friends still," he said. "Kaley's not just an ex, she's a part of my life."

In a separate interview, Kaley Couco said that even though their relationship did not work out romanticly, she told CBS Watch Magazine in September 2010 that they have remained on very good terms since ending their relationship.