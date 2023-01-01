Food Network Star Nigella Lawson's Molten Chocolate Cakes "Choco Pots" A Chocolate Lover's Dream

Nigella Lawson Photo by BBC/Jay Brooks

Chocoholics unite! I found our ultimate chocolate dessert. Here's a quick and easy, 5 ingredient dessert from the Domestic Goddess (as her fans call her) that can be made in only 20 minutes. I have made this recipe so many times, and it never seems to fail. All chocolate addicts really love it.

This recipe is from the Just A Pinch website. For more of Nigella's recipes please go to Nigella's website.

Ingredients

4 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips (i use hershey's)

1 stick butter + 1 tablespoon

2 eggs

3/4 c superfine sugar (i use 1/2 cup of confectioners sugar)

3 Tbsp flour

Instructions

Place a baking sheet in the oven and preheat to 400 degrees F. Butter the ramekins with 1 tablespoon butter.

Melt the dark chocolate and 1 stick butter, either in a microwave or in a bowl suspended over a pan over simmering water, then set aside to cool a little.

In another bowl, mix the eggs with the sugar and flour with a hand whisk and beat in the cooled butter and chocolate mixture. Divide the mixture between the 4 buttered ramekins.

Bake for about 20 minutes, by which time the tops will be cooked and cracked and the chocolate gooey underneath.

**I always bake them for 18 minutes.

I grab the oven handle and shake the oven slightly, if the center of the chocolate cakes looks a bit jiggly then they are done, because they will continue to cook after you take them out.

Serve in the ramekins. Don't forget to warn people that the dessert is hot!

**If you feel like serving the molten cakes without the ramekins, make sure to butter the ramekins then dust them with cocoa powder before filling them with the cake mixture. When they are baked, carefully flip them on the serving plate.