Cromwell, CT

Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In Cromwell

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23foF1_0jzfOJ0l00
Denise Richards virtual interview for The TalkPhoto byDenise Richards/Instagram

The former "Real Housewives" star and Bond girl Denise Richards was seen filming her latest movie last October in Cromwell, Connecticut in 2021. She was seen in the historic district town appearing alongside her former "Starship Troopers" costar Patrick Muldon, according to Fox61.

The movie "The Junkyard Dogs" was released in August, 2022. Various scenes were shot at The Holy Apostles Seminary on Prospect Hill Road.

According to Deadline, "The film penned by Cooney and Jamie Sykes follows a dog named Houdini who is a master escape artist, and must team up with his neighborhood puppy pals to prevent their block from being robbed by a duo of bumbling thieves.

The family comedy stars Denise Richards plays Monica Sullivan, a single mother of two who discovers, while focused on her upcoming wedding, that both her children and her precocious pup are devising a plan to stop the thieves before their neighborhood falls under siege.

Denise Richards made her big screen debut in the cult classic hit Starship Troopers, garnering international recognition for her Bond Girl role opposite Pierce Brosnan, as The World Is Not Enough‘s Dr. Christmas Jones.

The actress has also appeared in such films as Love Actually, Scary Movie 3, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and Wild Things. She’s also appeared on the TV side in Paper Empire, A Girl Is a Gun, Vanity, Twisted, Blue Mountain State, Two and a Half Men and more."

Denise Richards is currently starring in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as Shauna Fulton, a fun-loving, hard-working, single mother, according to the CBS website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denise Richards# Real Housewives# Cromwell# Connecticut# Celebrities

Comments / 33

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is Verified on @Twitter & @MuckRack

Connecticut State
8083 followers

More from Florence Carmela

New Hartford, CT

The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family Fun

Residents enjoy a day of skiingPhoto byLes AndersononUnsplash. Looking for some wintertime fun for you or your family in the new year? Winterfest 2023 at Ski Sundown is the perfect festival of winter fun! You can put on your favorite wintertime costume, silly hat or a helmet cover and celebrate the cold winter season at Sundown. The festival is located in New Hartford, Connecticut at 126 Ratlum Road.

Read full story
9 comments

Breakfast Ideas: Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, A Sweet Indulgence

Cream Cheese Stuffed French ToastPhoto bywww.yellowblissroad.com. Here's a truly decadent breakfast...lunch or dessert idea. Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast and it's not as hard as it may look.

Read full story
20 comments

The Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki's Friendship Turned Into An On Set Romance

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang TheoryPhoto byLegion-Media. Lovebirds Penny and Leonard Hofstadter, the popular characters of the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory weren't only friends and colleagues on the set.

Read full story
58 comments

Actor Steven Schirripa Talks The Sopranos And His Current Role On CBS's Blue Bloods

Steven Schirripa and Donnie Wahlberg on the set of Blue BloodsPhoto bySteven Schirripa/Instagram. Steve Schirripa is an accomplished Actor, Producer and Author. He is best known for portraying Bobby Baccalieri on the series The Sopranos.

Read full story
17 comments

Food Network Star Nigella Lawson's Molten Chocolate Cakes "Choco Pots" A Chocolate Lover's Dream

Chocoholics unite! I found our ultimate chocolate dessert. Here's a quick and easy, 5 ingredient dessert from the Domestic Goddess (as her fans call her) that can be made in only 20 minutes. I have made this recipe so many times, and it never seems to fail. All chocolate addicts really love it.

Read full story
14 comments

Party Ideas: Baked Creamy Spinach And Cheese Baguettes, A Healthy New Years Eve Appetizer

This is a warm, creamy stovetop version of Spinach and Cheese Dip, and it only has five ingredients, along with a little salt and pepper seasoning. Using only fridge and pantry staples along with a box of frozen spinach, this delightful cheesy spinach dip is ready in just five minutes.

Read full story
24 comments
Norwalk, CT

Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The Best

The Food Network's Guy Fieri is one of America’s most beloved celebrity chefs and TV personalities and he enjoys sharing the foodies gems he finds across the country. If you're looking to take a trip to one of Guy Fieri's favorite places, he recommends you check out a Venezuelan restaurant in Fairfield County Connecticut that is one of his favorite eateries in the state called Valencia Luncheria.

Read full story
21 comments

Actress Jennifer Garner Shares Her Family's Traditional Homemade Cornbread

Jennifer Garner for Once Upon A FarmPhoto byOnce Upon A Farm. Actress Jennifer Garner and her Mom Patricia share their family's beloved Cornbread recipe "It Tastes Like Home" Jennifer says. The actress recently called her mom, Patricia Garner, for a virtual walk-through of the family recipe on her "Pretend Cooking Show."

Read full story
29 comments
Hartford, CT

It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In Hartford

Outdoor ice skating rinkPhoto byShutterstock/begalphoto. Are you looking for a skating rink in the Nutmeg state that feels like a winter wonderland? Well, the much-anticipated Winterfest returns to Bushnell Park with it's ever-popular outdoor ice skating rink. The holiday festivities began in November with the return of the Winterfest in Downtown Hartford.

Read full story
15 comments

Bread Ideas: Cheesy Parmesan Garlic Knots, A Fun New Years Eve Appetizer

These delicious parmesan garlic knots take only 10 minutes to make and you need just 3 ingredients (plus spices) and you can use canned biscuit dough from the refrigerated section of your grocery store. You'll love how easy these are to make and what a tasty appetizer or quick side to any meal.

Read full story
22 comments

Italian Cuisine: Chicken Piccata, A Classic Dish The Entire Family Will Enjoy

This super simple pan-fried chicken piccata recipe is a classic Italian-American dish with a buttery, fresh lemon caper sauce that will add some zest and a lot of flavor to your chicken. Best part is, this recipe can be made in only 30 minutes.

Read full story
36 comments

Colin Macy-O'Toole Is Back: Watch Him On Bravo TV's Below Deck Galley Talk

Colin Macy O'ToolePhoto byColin Macy O'Toole/Instagram. Colin Macy-O'Toole is back for another season of Below Deck Galley Talk. The popular Bravo TV show is kicking off Season 4 with Colin Macy-O'Toole, Kate Chastain, Ben Robinson, Julia d'Albert Pusey, and more, ready to dish on all-things Below Deck.

Read full story
18 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Comedian Kevin Hart Playing Las Vegas New Year’s Eve On His North American "Reality Check" Tour

You can catch Comedian Kevin Hart live on stage with his new comedy stand-up show "Reality Check" where he is traveling across North America and will be on tour for four months.

Read full story
13 comments

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s 26 Year Love Story: He Credits His Wife For Helping Him With His Sobriety

Tim McGraw and Faith HillPhoto byJeffrey Mayer/WireImage. Country Superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s love story started on stage and has spanned almost three decades. The "Don't Take the Girl" singer and fellow country crooner Faith Hill met for the first time in 1994 at a gig in Nashville, Tennessee. Even though at the time, both were seeing other people fate stepped in, and their paths would cross again two years later and the rest, as they say, is history.

Read full story
15 comments

Traditional Italian Wedding Soup, Classic Neapolitan Comfort Food

This traditional, ancient Neapolitan soup called minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup” instead of the americanized wedding soup which refers to the 'marriage' of bits of inexpensive meat and leafy greens which make up the main ingredients.

Read full story
28 comments

80's Pop Icon Susanna Hoffs Of The Bangles Talks Debut Novel "This Bird Has Flown" Out April, 2023

The 80's Pop Icon, Susanna Hoffs is a Singer, Songwriter, Guitarist, and now a new Author. She is best known as the co-founder of the pop-rock, Beatles inspired band The Bangles.

Read full story
15 comments

Reindeer Crunch, A Fun And Festive Holiday Treat

Reindeer CrunchPhoto byKate Morgan Jackson/framedcooks.com. This recipe for reindeer crunch is the perfect easy, sweet and salty treat for the holidays. It can also make a great Christmas gift; either as a stocking stuffer, a tasty treat in a decorative holiday tin or an Christmas Eve snack, just don't forget to leave some for Santa's reindeer.

Read full story
26 comments

Meet NFL Network's On-Air Host And Reporter Bridget Condon

Bridget Condon at Levi's StadiumPhoto byBridget Condon/Instagram. Bridget Condon is an On-Air Host and Professional Sports Reporter for The NFL Network. With her commanding presence, vivacious personality and her unlimited knowledge of sports, she is a fan favorite and crowd pleaser. She was as born and raised outside of Boston, Massachusetts with her loving, close-knit family which includes; her parents and her two older sisters.

Read full story
12 comments

Vanessa And Nick Lachey, Creating Holiday Memories

Vanessa and Nick LacheyPhoto byJIM SPELLMAN/GETTY IMAGES. Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa have created lasting memories with their family on the holidays. Vanessa Lachey, Nicks wife of eleven years, talks about new Christmas traditions they are passing down to their three young children; Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix Lachey.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy