Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In Cromwell

Denise Richards virtual interview for The Talk Photo by Denise Richards/Instagram

The former "Real Housewives" star and Bond girl Denise Richards was seen filming her latest movie last October in Cromwell, Connecticut in 2021. She was seen in the historic district town appearing alongside her former "Starship Troopers" costar Patrick Muldon, according to Fox61.

The movie "The Junkyard Dogs" was released in August, 2022. Various scenes were shot at The Holy Apostles Seminary on Prospect Hill Road.

According to Deadline, "The film penned by Cooney and Jamie Sykes follows a dog named Houdini who is a master escape artist, and must team up with his neighborhood puppy pals to prevent their block from being robbed by a duo of bumbling thieves.

The family comedy stars Denise Richards plays Monica Sullivan, a single mother of two who discovers, while focused on her upcoming wedding, that both her children and her precocious pup are devising a plan to stop the thieves before their neighborhood falls under siege.

Denise Richards made her big screen debut in the cult classic hit Starship Troopers, garnering international recognition for her Bond Girl role opposite Pierce Brosnan, as The World Is Not Enough‘s Dr. Christmas Jones.

The actress has also appeared in such films as Love Actually, Scary Movie 3, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and Wild Things. She’s also appeared on the TV side in Paper Empire, A Girl Is a Gun, Vanity, Twisted, Blue Mountain State, Two and a Half Men and more."

Denise Richards is currently starring in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as Shauna Fulton, a fun-loving, hard-working, single mother, according to the CBS website.