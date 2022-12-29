Actress Jennifer Garner Shares Her Family's Traditional Homemade Cornbread

Jennifer Garner for Once Upon A Farm Photo by Once Upon A Farm

Actress Jennifer Garner and her Mom Patricia share their family's beloved Cornbread recipe "It Tastes Like Home" Jennifer says. The actress recently called her mom, Patricia Garner, for a virtual walk-through of the family recipe on her "Pretend Cooking Show."

You can see the video version of this recipe on both Instagram and YouTube and the results could not be any sweeter for this hilarious mother-daughter duo.



From Pop Sugar "I call my mom every time I make cornbread — even though I've written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep," Jennifer wrote on Instagram. "Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom. ♥️"

She continues "This cornbread takes no time at all, is incredibly forgiving, and is an every other day staple at my house: perfect to fill in a dinner, perfect for a snack, perfect for breakfast," Jennifer adds. "Plus, it tastes like home. I hope you love it as much as I do. ♥️ "

Jennifer Garner's interest in food and cooking goes beyond her family's recipes. She co-founded Once Upon a Farm, "the industry pioneer of “farm-to-fridge” meals for infants and kids. Each meal pouch offers delicious, specially-designed blends of organic whole fruits, vegetables and superfoods in a convenient portable package," according to Beechwood Cap.

Jennifer Garner's recipe was featured on the Pop Sugar website.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil

3/4 cup cornmeal

1/4 cup flour

1 rounded teaspoon baking powder

1/4 rounded teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

Instructions

Set oven to 450 degrees. Pour oil into a heavy skillet and put it into the oven.

Mix cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt in a bowl.

Add egg to the dry mixture and enough buttermilk until the batter is thinner than pancake batter.

Take the skillet out of the oven very carefully and pour your oil into the batter.

Mix batter and pour it into the skillet.

Return to the oven and bake. Watch carefully after 10 minutes.

Enjoy by itself, or covered in butter, honey or jam.