It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In Hartford

Outdoor ice skating rink Photo by Shutterstock/begalphoto

Are you looking for a skating rink in the Nutmeg state that feels like a winter wonderland? Well, the much-anticipated Winterfest returns to Bushnell Park with it's ever-popular outdoor ice skating rink. The holiday festivities began in November with the return of the Winterfest in Downtown Hartford

The 12th annual Winterfest brings free, public ice skating seven days a week, along with free learn-to-skate programs, skate rentals, exciting performances by local artists and of course, photos with Santa. The festival runs through January, 8, 2023.

According to the Connecticut Post "Winterfest is an opportunity to enjoy Hartford’s arts, culture, dining experiences and outdoor family fun activities. The festival costs approximately $275,000 to install and operate each year and the website says the event sees almost 40,000 people at the rink."

"There is no other facility in the region like the outdoor skating rink located in Hartford's Bushnell Park, where everyone, young and old, can reap the benefits of fresh air and exercise, and do so free of charge,"

Winterfest is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

"Winterfest Hartford has become a Holiday tradition for families near and far. Started in 2010, Winterfest has traditionally opened the day after Thanksgiving and closes in January."

