It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In Hartford

Outdoor ice skating rinkPhoto byShutterstock/begalphoto

Are you looking for a skating rink in the Nutmeg state that feels like a winter wonderland? Well, the much-anticipated Winterfest returns to Bushnell Park with it's ever-popular outdoor ice skating rink. The holiday festivities began in November with the return of the Winterfest in Downtown Hartford

The 12th annual Winterfest brings free, public ice skating seven days a week, along with free learn-to-skate programs, skate rentals, exciting performances by local artists and of course, photos with Santa. The festival runs through January, 8, 2023.

According to the Connecticut Post "Winterfest is an opportunity to enjoy Hartford’s arts, culture, dining experiences and outdoor family fun activities. The festival costs approximately $275,000 to install and operate each year and the website says the event sees almost 40,000 people at the rink."

"There is no other facility in the region like the outdoor skating rink located in Hartford's Bushnell Park, where everyone, young and old, can reap the benefits of fresh air and exercise, and do so free of charge,"

Winterfest is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

"Winterfest Hartford has become a Holiday tradition for families near and far. Started in 2010, Winterfest has traditionally opened the day after Thanksgiving and closes in January."

Winterfest offers free public skating, free learn-to-skate programs, free skate rentals, performances by local artists, and memorable photos with Santa Claus. It provides a festive experience for everyone, region-wide, to enjoy the City of Hartford’s endless arts, cultural, with different dining experiences, along with wholesome outdoor family fun activity.

"Winterfest Hartford brings free ice skating, free skate rentals, learn-to-skate classes, and more in Bushnell Park through January 8, 2023. It's open Monday through Friday, 12 - 8 pm and on Saturday & Sunday, 11 am - 8 pm." For more information please visit their website.

Florence Carmela is a Writer, Celebrity Interviewer and Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. She is Verified on @Twitter & @MuckRack

