Bread Ideas: Cheesy Parmesan Garlic Knots, A Fun New Years Eve Appetizer

Garlic Knotts Photo by www.dinneratthezoo.com

These delicious parmesan garlic knots take only 10 minutes to make and you need just 3 ingredients (plus spices) and you can use canned biscuit dough from the refrigerated section of your grocery store. You'll love how easy these are to make and what a tasty appetizer or quick side to any meal.

The cheesy, garlicky flavor is always a hit at dinner time with the family, a small get-together with friends or a New Years Eve party. Always great paired with any soup, pasta dish, salad, even grilled chicken or steak.

I use this quick and easy recipe for Garlic Parmesan Knots from The Comfort Of Cooking Website. For information on where garlic knots originated visit the Slice Life website.

Ingredients

1 can (7.5 oz) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, (fresh or canned)

1/2 teaspoon each: garlic powder, dried oregano, dried parsley flakes

Pinch of salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Roll each biscuit into a 12-inch rope and tie into a knot; tuck ends under.

Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine melted butter, Parmesan, garlic powder, dried oregano, dried parsley and salt. Brush knots with half of butter mixture.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush warm knots with remaining butter mixture.

Leftovers

If by some chance you have left overs, they are just as good the next day. You can easily put them in a ziplock bag or airtight container and keep them in the fridge for 2 or 3 days, pop them in the microwave for about 10 seconds to warm them up.