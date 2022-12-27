Italian Cuisine: Chicken Piccata, A Classic Dish The Entire Family Will Enjoy

Chicken Picatta Photo by www.saltandlavender.com

This super simple pan-fried chicken piccata recipe is a classic Italian-American dish with a buttery, fresh lemon caper sauce that will add some zest and a lot of flavor to your chicken. Best part is, this recipe can be made in only 30 minutes.

Enjoy your chicken piccata over a bed of rice, or your favorite pasta dish. Also goes well with creamy mashed potatoes or just a healthy veggie salad, you really can't go wrong with this dish.

This quick and easy recipe is from the Salt and Lavender website. You can tweak it the way you prefer. I don't always add capers and sometimes I don't have white wine on hand so I just use chicken broth with heavy whipping cream. I do prefer a thicker, creamier lemon sauce .

For the story of where chicken piccata originated please check out the Frankie Bones website.

Ingredients

2 large chicken breasts cut in half lengthwise

Salt and Pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Flour (for dredging)

4 tablespoons butter divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup chicken broth or dry white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon brined capers drained

1/2 cup heavy/whipping cream

Garnish chopped parsley and freshly grated parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions

Slice chicken breasts lengthwise (I butterfly then cut in half) to make 4 thinner cutlets. Trim off any fat.

Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sprinkle with garlic powder. Coat the chicken in flour.



Add 2 tablespoons of the butter plus the olive oil to a skillet over medium-high heat.



Once the pan is hot, cook the chicken pieces for about 4-5 minutes per side until golden. Remove the chicken from skillet and set aside.



Take the pan off the heat and add the chicken broth, lemon juice, lemon zest, remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, and capers to the skillet. Scrape up any brown bits.



Stir in the cream and return the pan to the heat. Once it's bubbling again, add the chicken back into the pan. If you want to make this recipe without cream, increase the chicken broth to 3/4 cup.



Cook for another 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has reduced to your liking (you may need to turn down the heat a bit if it's bubbling furiously). If the sauce thickens too much, add more broth.



Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and parmesan cheese.